Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Thanks Fans For Pushing For A Sequel

The prequel series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor is currently in production in the UK and while a number of the key cast members were revealed before filming actually took place, Deadline confirms that Star Wars: Andor has enlisted Chernobyl and His Dark Materials star Robert Emms into the production. With the production having officially kicked off last year, it's unknown if Emms was only recently added to the project or if his casting had merely been kept under wraps. It's currently unknown when the 12-episode series could debut on Disney+, other than sometime in 2022, with Lucasfilm having only released a sizzle reel last December and leaving fans to speculate when any official trailers could be released.