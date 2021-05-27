Yardening: Beware of ticks during your outdoors tasks
Plants contain the world. The garden, better than any college education, gave the world to me. -- Jamaica Kincaid. By late April this year I had already found three ticks on my skin. Fortunately, even the embedded one did not make me ill, although I had to treat a cellulitis skin infection where it attached. I was obviously not alert soon enough in the spring to take precautions. Also, I was probably a bit complacent because I did not encounter even one tick last summer and fall.www.delcotimes.com