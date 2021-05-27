Yardening: Beware of ticks during your outdoors tasks

In the harsh of a summer noon. And listen their drowsy tune. Doug Tallamy has done it again. His latest book, "The Nature of Oaks," is another fascinating read about what goes on with the plants in our yards. His first book, "Bringing Nature Home," introduces us to the role the plants we have in our home landscapes play in maintaining the health of our neighborhoods and even national environmental health. In this new book he focuses on the impact that just one species of plant has on the environment.