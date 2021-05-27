Why Stakeholder Coalitions Could Be Key to the Glasgow Climate Summit’s Success

A clock counting down to irreversible climate change has been installed in Glasgow ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit to draw attention to the increasing urgency required to tackle the crisis.The clock, projected onto the historic Tolbooth Steeple clock tower, highlights the dwindling amount of time left to cut global emissions in order to prevent average temperatures reaching 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era.At the time of writing, the clock shows there are just 6 years and 225 days left to meet the climate targets as set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018...