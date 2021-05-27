Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Why Stakeholder Coalitions Could Be Key to the Glasgow Climate Summit’s Success

By Felix Dodds, Chris Spence
Inter Press Service
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article- The past few weeks brought a burst of optimism on the climate front. It began on April 18 with the US-China announcement on climate cooperation. This was followed in quick succession by the EU Parliament’s vote to cut emissions 55% by 2030, the UK’s promise of a 78% cut by 2035, Japan nearly doubling their commitment from 26% to 46% based on 2013 levels and US President Biden’s pledge of a 50-52% reduction, also by 2030 (compared with 2005 levels).

www.ipsnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Mark Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Summit#Global Climate#Climate Action#Global Leadership#National Governments#The Eu Parliament#Shell#The Glasgow Summit#Ips#Covid#Bureau#G20#Covid#Pledge And The America#Bloomberg Philanthropies#Alliance#Eu Parliament#Climate Cooperation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Country
Netherlands
News Break
United Nations
Related
Environmentsierraclub.org

Why a Global Grassroots Leaders Climate Summit?⁣

Tomorrow, the Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth US will be hosting a Global Grassroots Leaders Climate Summit to virtually bring together activists from around the. world. This summit will feature grassroots leaders representing 30 organizations from 17 countries who will discuss climate and energy access issues in their communities and their demands for the Biden aAdministration and its institutions.
Environmentodi.org

Delivering a successful G7 summit in the context of a climate emergency

The 26th UN climate change conference, COP26, is taking place later this year. It is the first real test of the Paris Agreement, and thus of our collective ability to respond to the climate crisis. COP26 marks a pivotal moment because the Paris Agreement includes a ‘ratchet mechanism’, whereby its signatories are expected to pledge more ambitious emission reduction targets every five years (this first milestone was delayed by a year due to the pandemic).
Environment24newshd.tv

In-person UN summit 'key to addressing climate concerns'

A global summit aimed at tackling pressing climate change concerns must go ahead in-person, the event's president said, as fears mount that delegates will pull out because of surging coronavirus cases. The 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties -- COP26 -- marks the biggest climate...
Environmentthebossmagazine.com

2021 Glasgow UN Climate Change Conference

While US President Joe Biden has achieved a great deal during his first 100 days in charge, the appointment of John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate remains one of his most interesting decisions. After all, 2004 Presidential candidate Kerry boasts strong environmental credentials, having served as Secretary of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coalition of MPs and unions urge Alok Sharma to consider shorter working week at climate summit

A coalition of MPs, including Labour’s John McDonnell, unions, and environmental campaigners are demanding the government ensure a shorter working week is discussed at the UN climate summit hosted by the UK.In a letter to Alok Sharma, who was appointed earlier this year by Boris Johnson as Cop 26 president, the signatories urge consideration of the “benefits that a shorter working week could offer in the race to limit the worst effects of climate change”.It comes as the government prepares to host the crucial climate conference in November, with world leaders being asked to come forward with “ambitious 2030 emissions...
Environmentclimatechangenews.com

From Jerusalem to Glasgow, peacebuilding must address climate stressors

When armed conflict breaks out, changes in the climate and natural environment are rarely front and centre in the analysis of how and why the fighting started. During the recent terrible escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine, for example, attention was – rightly – focused on the direct political causes of the conflict.
Environmenthospitalitynet.org

Tourism Stakeholders Invited To Share Progress On Climate Action

Launched on World Environment Day, the survey aims to support the ongoing efforts of the sector to reduce its environmental impacts and carbon emissions, as well as to strengthen its capacity to adapt to a changing climate. In May, the Tourism Ministers of the G20 nations stressed the need to...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Preserving Forests is Key to Armenia’s Climate Goals and Economic Sustainability

Armenia is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the Europe and Central Asia region. The country faces significant climate-induced risks, particularly increased frequency of extreme weather events and their aftereffects – droughts, flooding, landslides, and wildfires. Such natural disasters destroy livelihoods and further curtail the country’s already limited capacity...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Glasgow climate clock counting down to environmental catastrophe installed ahead of UN Cop26 summit

A clock counting down to irreversible climate change has been installed in Glasgow ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit to draw attention to the increasing urgency required to tackle the crisis.The clock, projected onto the historic Tolbooth Steeple clock tower, highlights the dwindling amount of time left to cut global emissions in order to prevent average temperatures reaching 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era.At the time of writing, the clock shows there are just 6 years and 225 days left to meet the climate targets as set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018...
Environmentprimenewsghana.com

Grassroots stakeholders sensitized to improve access to Green Climate Fund

Human activities such as cutting down forests, improper waste disposal, use of fertilizers, burning of coal and petroleum products and gas (fossil fuels), continue to have a brunt on the environment. These are leading to changes in average weather conditions such as temperature and rainfall, affecting natural resources and livelihoods.
Environmentwvi.org

G7 climate commitments must become international action

World Vision has given a cautious welcome to the G7 leaders' statement on tackling climate change over the coming three decades, and called for concrete action. Mark Sheard, CEO of World Vision UK, said: "World Vision welcomes the commitment of the G7 governments to a 'Global Green Industrial Revolution' which hopes to cut global carbon emissions in half by 2030.
Environmentwsau.com

G7 leaders commit to increasing climate finance contributions

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – G7 leaders will commit on Sunday to increase their climate finance contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming. As part of plans billed as helping speed the finance...
Advocacyayradvertiser.com

Thousands protest over climate change, Ethiopia and Myanmar at G7 summit

Thousands of protesters have marched through the streets of Cornwall on day two of the G7 summit as leaders of the world’s richest nations gathered to discuss coronavirus and other key issues. Members and supporters of Extinction Rebellion walked through the town of Falmouth playing drums, chanting and displaying artwork...
Environmentwkzo.com

Aid groups to G7: honour pledges or risk failure at climate summit

FALMOUTH, England (Reuters) – The Group of Seven leaders will jeopardise the chance of success at a landmark global climate change summit later this year if they fail to honour past aid promises this weekend, development campaigners said. Presidents and prime ministers from the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy,...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
WorldUN News Centre

Guterres: Vaccines should be considered 'global public goods'

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines should be considered “global public goods”, the UN chief told journalists on Friday, covering the G7 Summit of leading industrialized nations taking place in the United Kingdom. Speaking via videolink in London, Secretary-General António Guterres said there was no other way of defeating a virus that spreads...