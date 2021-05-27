Smart Design for a Gate That Automatically Opens and Closes, No Power Needed
During a storm, a gigantic maple tree came down in our emu enclosure. Luckily it didn't land on the fencing or any animals, but getting in and out with the truck to clean it up has been a hassle. To open the badly-sagging gate, get the truck inside, prevent the emus from running through the gate, and get the gate closed requires both my wife and I. It will be even worse when I've finished bucking the tree and have to tow the log splitter and the wood chipper through the gate, because it will take longer to get those items through.www.core77.com