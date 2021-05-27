CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thrust the Process – Observations from Sixers 120, Wizards 95 (Game 2)

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 2021-05-27

“Oh you didn’t know? Your ass better call somebody!”. Had to go with the Degeneration X introduction this morning in honor of Joel Embiid, who ran the floor in transition just before halftime, got the ball from Ben Simmons, took two steps, and went up and under for a tough basket,...

www.crossingbroad.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Seth Curry
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Australia Coach is “Disappointed” with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, and Australia went on to finish third place without him. Simmons also decided not to participate for his club team this season, and was kicked out of Sixers practice on Tuesday. All of the drama prompted a response from Australia’s coach Brian Goorjian, who said this via Nic Savage at News.com.au:
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Told Sixers In August That He Wanted To Play In A Team Where He “Could Make Mistakes”: "I Feel How I Feel. And It’s Just Time For A Change."

What looked like an unsalvageable relationship has gradually turned into a more hopeful situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this week, the team welcomed Ben Simmons back after a couple of months full of rumors and speculation. It looks like the Australian player is still on the move. Yet, the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#76ers#Sixers 120#Wizards 95#Dx#Eagles#Gm2
NBC Sports

3 observations after Maxey, Sixers roll to win vs. Raptors

Doc Rivers said pregame Thursday night that he wanted more competitive fire from his team, and he got just that. The Sixers won their first home game since that infamous Game 7, rolling to a 125-113 win over the Raptors in the second preseason game of the 2021-22 season. Joel...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Takeaways from their first preseason game

As we welcome the fall season, Washington Wizards fans welcomed several new faces in the first preseason matchup against the Houston Rockets. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Aaron Holiday who joined the Wizards this offseason after a blockbuster five-team trade that sent former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers played significant minutes well into the fourth quarter.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss

The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 113-108 on Tuesday night in their penultimate preseason game. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards were hoping to play much better on both 3-point lines after what happened against the Knicks on Saturday when they made five threes and allowed New York to hit 24 of them. 3-point defense, in particular, was a big point of emphasis by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. in recent practices, as he thought their own shot selection was fine for the most part.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Full Transcript: Doc Rivers on the Suspended Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was tossed from Tuesday’s practice and sent home. He’s been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener, and as a result of that, did not speak to the 50+ media members in attendance. It was a shit show, trust me. A total zoo. Here’s the full transcript of what Doc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy