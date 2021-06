Replacing a man who was once one of the best strikers in the world was never going to be easy, and it seems Pep Guardiola may just not bother at all. Manchester City are preparing to wave goodbye to Sergio Aguero this summer - the club's all-time record goalscorer with 258 strikes - yet Guardiola has hinted he may not externally replace the outgoing Argentinian after watching Ferran Torres notch a hat-trick in their 4-3 win over Newcastle.