Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Radio-Based Learning Gets Its Day in the Sun in Mali

By Fatou Diagne
Inter Press Service
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar-powered radios are helping conflict-affected and displaced children follow lessons outside of the classroom. COVID-19 has compounded the problem. Before the pandemic, direct threats and attacks on education had forced the closure of around 1,300 schools in the central and northern regions of the country. Pandemic-related measures shuttered schools across the country for most of 2020, leaving many of the most vulnerable children and youth unable to access education.

www.ipsnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Mali#Radio#Rural Areas#School Children#Youth Groups#Diabaly#Schools Makono#Education Can Not Wait#Secretariat#Ecw#Unicef#Solar Powered Radios#Conflict Affected Areas#Emergencies#Temporary Learning Spaces#Classroom#Listening Groups#Vulnerable Households#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Place
Africa
News Break
United Nations
Related
Politicstrust.org

France suspends its joint military operations in Mali - ministry

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - France has suspended its joint military operations with Malian forces in Mali, due to the ongoing political transition occurring in the West African country, the French armed forces Ministry said on Thursday. It added that decision, taken after consultation with Mali's authorities and military, will...
Public Healthelearningindustry.com

Educational Equity And Inquiry-Based Learning During The Pandemic And Beyond

Promoting Educational Equity And Inquiry-Based Learning. “Education is kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” — Socrates. “Kindling of a flame,” a well-known metaphor for education, implies that education should be anything but forced or top-down in nature. Unfortunately, global educational approaches have rarely adhered to this principle. Students across the world have attended schools day after day only to experience rote learning, oblivious to how their classroom learning connects to the outside world. Then came 2020, and these students faced an unprecedented crisis.
Collegesvmware.com

How Victoria University Revolutionized Its Learning Model

The start of the pandemic sent shockwaves through Australia’s fourth-largest export sector: higher education. Overnight, students suddenly grappled with delayed graduation and disrupted education. Among those most impacted was the group of nearly 90,000 international students. Many students from China, for example, were unable to return to Australian universities after traveling home for Lunar New Year. Universities also risked losing $3.1-4.8 billion in 2020 fees alone.
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia vows to end child labour

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) Somalia in partnership with international community vowed to scale up efforts to end child labour in Somalia. In a statement, Somali labour minister, Abdiwahab Ugas Khalif said the government had been struggling to eliminate child labor from the country. "We need to act now and develop...
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia proposes formation of joint committee to help restore ties with Kenya

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - It is necessary to form a joint committee to committee to work out modalities on the full restoration of diplomatic relations with Kenya, Somali foreign ministry said. Last Thursday, Kenya announced reopen of the airspace by Kenya following a month-long closure due to diplomatic spat between...
Asiasouthgatearc.org

Kyrgyzstan radio hams get 5 MHz band

Radio amateur in Kyrgyz Republic can now use the WRC-15 allocation at 5 MHz (60m) with 100 watts output. The Union of Radio Amateurs of Kyrgyz Republic (ARUKR) announced that on 4th June 2021, the Kyrgyzstan Telecommunications Regulator made the new WRC-15 Amateur Secondary Allocation of 5351.5 – 5366.5 kHz available to Kyrgyz hams at a maximum power of 100 W.
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia resumes diplomatic relations with Kenya

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) Somalia on Saturday said that it had normalized its diplomatic relations with Kenya, a Statement from Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said. The resumption of the diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries follows after Kenya announced to reopen its airspace to and...
Economynavalnews.com

Babcock Builds on its Busan Base at MADEX 2021

The show, co-hosted by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), Busan Metropolitan City and Korea International Trade Association, offers attendees the opportunity to gain insights into naval platforms, maritime defence systems & equipment, marine defence industry products and defence industry related products & technology. With the development of its assembly,...
Advocacyqatar-tribune.com

QC’s accelerated education project helps 600 Syrian students to enrol for final exam

Qatar Charity’s (QC) Accelerated Education programme has enabled 600 students who dropped out of school to take final exams in northern Syria. The students represent the first batch of the beneficiaries from the project after receiving ‘accelerated education’ at the temporary education centres funded by the Humanitarian Fund in Syria ‘SCHF’ of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and implemented by Qatar Charity.
Africagobnewsonline.com

92 million children engaged in child labour in Africa – ILO

The International Labour Organization, (ILO) has disclosed that a total of 92 million children in Africa are currently engaged in child labour. According to the organisation, out of the 92 million, 40 million are girls and 52 million boys. It further disclosed that the practice is more prominent in rural...
Societytribuneledgernews.com

World Day Against Child Labour 2021: What is it? Why is it observed?

Jun. 12—World Day Against Child Labour, which aims to spread awareness about the illegal employment practice and also talk about the ways to eradicate it completely, will be observed on Saturday by people across the globe. It was launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO), an agency of the United Nations, in 2002. This year's theme is 'Act now: End child labour'.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Euro Ft. Future, Bangladesh “Take Off”

Euro embarks on an out of this world trip for his 4Reign 4Ever project’s new video featuring Future and Bangladesh. Directed by Cricket, Euro suits up in his space suit and takes off to the Bangladesh-produced track. The Young Money rapper pilots shuttle with a few extra-terrestrial eye-candy and turns up with Hendrix on an icy planet.
Computersthekashmirimages.com

ICT- Need and its impact on teaching-learning process

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As per UNESCO, Information Communication Technology (ICT) refers to a diverse set of technological tools and resources used to create, store, transmit, share or exchange information. These technological tools and resources include computers, the Internet (websites, blogs and emails), live broadcasting technologies (radio, television and webcasting), recorded broadcasting technologies (podcasting, audio and video players and storage devices) and telephony (fixed or mobile, satellite, video-conferencing, etc.). Software applications which extend learning, immerse students in experimentation and problem solving, make available data sets to process and retrieve information are commonly used in education. Online resources like e-books, courses, media and other materials have become common. These technologies distinguish themselves by their rapid evolution, continuously changing the modes of engagement with them.
Worldvoiceofalexandria.com

Brazil, UAE, Albania, Ghana and Gabon win UN council seats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council on Friday with no suspense because all were unopposed -- Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Ghana and Gabon. Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement...
Food & Drinksworldcapitaltimes.com

Ethiopia tries to pre-empt G7 criticism over Tigray

FALMOUTH, England — As G7 leaders prepared to rebuke the Ethiopian government over its handling of a military conflict in the Tigray region, the country’s foreign minister on Saturday landed a preemptive blow. - Advertisement - The minister, Demeke Mekonnen, accused the group of rich countries of “a condescending approach”...
Public HealthAustralian News

Virtual Conference to Introduce Peace Activities Led by Global Citizens in the Pandemic Era

On May 25, 2021, HWPL held its 8th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace online, with 3,000 people from 150 countries around the world in attendance. HWPL, an international peace NGO, stands for Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light. Since its founding in 2013, in association with its affiliated groups, International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Womens Peace Group, HWPL has been working towards implementing practical measures to achieve world peace and cessation of war.