Radio-Based Learning Gets Its Day in the Sun in Mali
Solar-powered radios are helping conflict-affected and displaced children follow lessons outside of the classroom. COVID-19 has compounded the problem. Before the pandemic, direct threats and attacks on education had forced the closure of around 1,300 schools in the central and northern regions of the country. Pandemic-related measures shuttered schools across the country for most of 2020, leaving many of the most vulnerable children and youth unable to access education.www.ipsnews.net