Radio-Based Learning Gets Its Day in the Sun in Mali

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As per UNESCO, Information Communication Technology (ICT) refers to a diverse set of technological tools and resources used to create, store, transmit, share or exchange information. These technological tools and resources include computers, the Internet (websites, blogs and emails), live broadcasting technologies (radio, television and webcasting), recorded broadcasting technologies (podcasting, audio and video players and storage devices) and telephony (fixed or mobile, satellite, video-conferencing, etc.). Software applications which extend learning, immerse students in experimentation and problem solving, make available data sets to process and retrieve information are commonly used in education. Online resources like e-books, courses, media and other materials have become common. These technologies distinguish themselves by their rapid evolution, continuously changing the modes of engagement with them.