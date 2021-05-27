Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Hours-long standoff at Southwest Side apartment ends peacefully

By Taylor Pettaway
expressnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn hours-long standoff at a Southwest Side apartment complex ended peacefully Wednesday night. A woman called police around 7 p.m. after she witnessed a man and woman arguing in a vehicle at the Thompson Place Apartments, located at 1727 Thompson Place. The woman told police the man pulled the woman out of the vehicle in an "aggressive manner" before taking her into an apartment, said SAPD spokeswoman Alisia Pruneda.

www.expressnews.com
