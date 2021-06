As much as this pandemic has affected us, humans, we can’t deny that it has also affected all animals and birds. They might be immune to the adverse effects of the coronavirus but with the stringent lockdown in place, a lot of stray animals are going hungry. And I not only talking about the animals on the streets. You see, most animal shelters depend on donations to stay open. And without these donations, they are barely scraping by. Which means that the animals in their care are suffering too. It’s heartbreaking to even think about. Amid all this despair, a newlywed couple in Andhra Pradesh held a three-day feast at an animal shelter for all the animals and birds. It’s so wholesome!