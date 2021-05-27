Restaurant Whey by Snøhetta
In the bustling central district of Hong Kong, Whey manifests itself as a calm escape from the concrete jungle surrounding it. The 336 sqm restaurant intersects European and Asian cuisine in an eclectic space inspired by Scandinavian folk art, Peranakan architecture, and art, paying homage to the Singaporean cultural scene. With Singaporean chef Barry Quek at the helm, Whey seeks to introduce diners to modern European cuisine, reimagined with Singaporean influences, with a focus on local and seasonable ingredients.retaildesignblog.net