Restaurant Whey by Snøhetta

Roseville Restaurant Rose-‘ingo” is a Bingo-style game involving 24 participating restaurants, inviting diners to eat at the establishments and add restaurant stickers to their “Rose-‘ingo” Bingo-style card. Each time a diner gets a “Bingo” on their card, they’re invited to post a photo of the card using the hashtag #EatLocalRoseville in the Rose’ingo’ Facebook group to be entered for a chance to receive one of the weekly $100 Roseville restaurant gift cards being given away. Diners who cover all squares on the card will be entered for a chance to win $300 worth of gift cards at the end of the promotion. The promotion runs June 1-August 31. The lineup of participating restaurants includes longtime favorites as well as newcomers and covers many kinds of cuisines, offering something for every palate.