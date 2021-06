It doesn't look like Sony Pictures will be sharing a teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home today after all, but we do have a new look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. The studio has announced that next Tuesday is Ghostbusters: Day with a brief Twitter promo, giving us another look at the adorable Mini-Pufts we first saw menace Paul Rudd's character in the clip that was released back in April. We see two of the little blighters tugging on a rope, which drags the classic spook-hunting team's iconic vehicle, Ecto-1, into view.