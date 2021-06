(Statistics Updated After Saturday night’s racing is concluded) Here’s a look at our picks on Sunday, with a card that appears to offer much value and few heavy favorites:. 1st: 3/2-6-4/5…The first “Key Play of the Day” comes in the very first event of the afternoon and with the 4YO filly Black Kat Taps (3). This daughter of Tapiture comes from the barn of Tom Amoss, who is having a super meet. Barn has won with .34% of the first 32 starters and this one was just claimed last time out for $30,000 and now drops in for a sum of $20,000. Won the last one, too. Barn wins with .23% on the first try after a claim purchase. Rider has won with .37% of the last 19 mounts for the trainer. All adds up to a big effort here. Will be coming late. I bet the 3 to win/place/show and then key the 3 over/under the rest of the numbers listed. More with the 2-6-4.