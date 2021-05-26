Cryptocurrencies and Esports: A Perfect Match

Exploring acquisition opportunities that expand our existing operating portfolio of assets. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the 'Company'), a holding company focused on acquiring, operating and selling businesses in high growth industries, today announced that it is exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors management has identified that may result in enhancing shareholder value. Geordan Pursglove, CEO of Beyond Commerce, Inc. stated, 'It is no secret that commerce has evolved significantly since the onset of the global pandemic. We have identified industries that are rapidly evolving that we believe may enhance value for shareholders.' Mr. Pursglove continued, 'We have been closely monitoring companies with a footprint in Psychedelics, Cryptocurrency, ESports and Logistics and intend to pursue an acquisition strategy that expands our existing operating portfolio of assets.'