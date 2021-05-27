ElonGrad 2021 spotlight: Madeline Gall, mathematics and statistics

If C is a closed symmetric monoidal category, the Chu category Chu(C, g) over C and an object g of it was defined by Chu, as a *-autonomous category generated from C. Bishop introduced the category of complemented subsets of a set, in order to overcome the problems generated by the use of negation in constructive measure theory. Shulman mentions that Bishop's complemented subsets correspond roughly to the Chu construction. In this paper we explain this correspondence by showing that there is a Chu representation (a full embedding) of the category of complemented subsets of a set X into Chu(Set, X x X). A Chu representation of the category of Bishop spaces into Chu(Set, R) is shown, as the constructive analogue to the standard Chu representation of the category of topological spaces into Chu(Set, 2). In order to represent the category of predicates (with objects pairs (X, A), where A is a subset of X, and the category of complemented predicates (with objects pairs (X, A), where A is a complemented subset of X, we generalise the Chu construction by defining the Chu category over a cartesian closed category C and an endofunctor on C. Finally, we introduce the antiparallel Grothendieck construction over a product category and a contra-variant Set-valued functor on it of which the Chu construction is a special case, in case C is a locally small, cartesian closed category.