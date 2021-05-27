Justin Bieber Rocks Iconic ‘Spudnik’ Potato Costume During ‘Friends’ Reunion

Seventeen years after the show's finale, the Friends cast is back together once again. On May 27, Friends: The Reunion will premiere on HBO Max and bring all six stars back to TV screens. Ahead of the special, the cast spoke to People to reflect on their time filming the beloved series, including the items they took from set when it was all over. Some of the actors revealed that they kept small items to remember the show by, and the piece of memorabilia Jennifer Aniston stole from the Friends set is the most practical of them all.