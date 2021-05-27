Cancel
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Rocks Iconic ‘Spudnik’ Potato Costume During ‘Friends’ Reunion

By Avery Thompson
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a potato! Justin Bieber channeled Ross Geller by rocking the legendary ‘Spudnik’ potato costume during the ‘Friends’ reunion fashion show. Justin Bieber was out of this world during the Friends reunion special! He took part in the Friends reunion fashion show and dressed up in the “Spudnik” potato costume that Ross wore during the Halloween episode of season 8. Justin was decked out in the full potato look and modeled the costume on the runway. He had a blast and even moonwalked in front of the Friends cast.

hollywoodlife.com
