When Actors Can Benefit From Comparison

Being an actor isn’t easy. I don’t just mean the actual art of it or even the sometimes extensive training that goes into it. No, I mean the entertainment industry. Being in the industry is tough. There is no clear trajectory for how to become successful, at least not in the same way for instance as becoming a doctor. There is no moment of relaxation either. Sure, you can build upon your career and enjoy more success, but that never means a new job is ever promised. Then, of course, there’s the fact that everything you are is being put up for judgment. No other industry has such unique demands and stressors.