The Many Ways Trauma Can Impact Your Mental Health

Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. We have all had disruptions to our routines as a result of health concerns and local policies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As with many traumatic events, recovering and finding stable ground can take years. The pandemic impacted everyone differently. This is based on a number of factors, such as where they were located and their access to medical services. Age is another factor that has been determined to be important in predicting treatment outcomes for cases of COVID-19. Specifically, older adults are at the highest risk for complications, including death, if they contract the virus. Beyond weathering the pandemic, the population of older adults is faced with a number of other challenges. When combined, the resulting stress can be overwhelming. To illustrate how this can play out, let’s look at an example.