Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

In the Heights StarAnthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Be 'Ethnically Ambiguous' in His Career

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ramos is opening up about his journey toward embracing his ethnicity. The 29-year-old In the Heights star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about some of the challenges he's faced throughout his career, specifically regarding his Puerto Rican heritage. Explaining that he was often told to disguise his ethnicity in order to not be typecast by directors and producers, Ramos said, "Folks would say to me that if you grow your hair out and speak in American Standard, you can be more ethnically ambiguous; you won't be in the 'Latino box.'"

people.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Corey Hawkins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnicity#Washington Heights#In The Heights#The Hollywood Reporter#Film Star#Puerto Rican#American Standard#Latino#Crazy Rich Asians#Hbo Max#Dramatic Academy#Tribeca Film Festival#Staranthony Ramos#Manhattan#Neighborhood#Musical Theater#Alegr A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmaryvilleforum.com

Anthony Ramos confirms Transformers role

Anthony Ramos has confirmed that he is to star in the new 'Transformers' movie. The 'Hamilton' star had been rumored to be involved in the upcoming Steven Caple Jr. project and has revealed that he decided to challenge himself by taking the role. Anthony said: "It's easy for people to...
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones is the type of performer who was born to be a star. She has the natural ability to draw people in, and that has led to a very successful career in the entertainment industry. Since making her on-screen debut in 2013, she has continued to rise through the ranks. She is currently best known for her role in series like #Freerayshawn and Mrs. Fletcher. The amount of talent and professionalism she brings to every project she works on certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. Her growing fan base is looking forward to seeing all of the great things she’s going to do in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jasmine Cephas Jones.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What Anthony Ramos Is Most Grateful For With Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name is synonymous with his Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. But his first Tony-winning show was In the Heights, which was recently made into a full-blown movie musical directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M. Chu. Actor Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi, and recently revealed what he’s most grateful for with In the Heights.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

In The Heights' Anthony Ramos loves a good bodega beef patty

As In The Heights’ Usnavi, Anthony Ramos is no stranger to bodega life. His character runs one in New York’s Washington Heights—though he’s looking to flee for what he thinks are greener pastures in the Dominican Republic. We recently sat down with Ramos to talk In The Heights, and we couldn’t resist our basest urge to talk snacks—from $.25 juice grenades to café con leche, Puerto Rican sweet breads to beef patties with cheese. In the video above, you’ll find that delicious discussion.
MoviesAS.com

In the Heights: cast, plot, songs, and trailers

In the Heights, a new film, based on Lin Manuel Miranda's musical with the same name premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on 4 June after a year long delay. The movie, which was supposed to be released in June 2020, chose to postpone release until the pandemic situation had improved. The film, will hit theaters around the country on 11 June. The film follows the story of a young bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega, in Washington Heights as he makes decisions on his future after choosing to close up shop.
Moviesarcamax.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'In the Heights': 'We are the next American story'

There were two long waits that had to be endured before Lin-Manuel Miranda and Philadelphia-born playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes could bring their Tony-winning musical "In the Heights" to the screen. The movie's release was delayed by a year by the pandemic. It finally opens Thursday in theaters and streaming on...
MoviesPopculture

'In the Heights' Actress Olga Merediz Details 'Groundbreaking' Character Alongside Jimmy Smits (Exclusive)

As Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical adaptation of the Quiara Alegría Hudes book, In the Heights, jumps into theaters this week, fans anxiously await the highly-anticipated summer blockbuster from director Jon M. Chu. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace, the 2005 stage musical of the same name tells the story of a bodega owner at odds with which direction he wants to take his future backdropped to stories of friendship and family turning in unexpected directions. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, cast members, including Hawkins, Barrera, Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Gregory Diaz IV, opened up about why they chose to join the musical project while expressing their excitement over the world finally seeing their hard work.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'In the Heights' film adaptation soars, combining magical realism with gritty urban details

Before his blockbuster Founding Fathers remix “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony-winning ode to his hometown, the musical “In the Heights.” Set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the earnestly ebullient “In the Heights” firmly established the Miranda signature sound, a blend of hip-hop and Latin music with big, bold, brassy Broadway ballads; a style born and bred of New York City. The play is seemingly a direct descendant of “West Side Story,” or at least in conversation with it, but Miranda’s outlook is far sunnier than the Jerome Robbins classic. Now, the cinematic adaptation of “In the Heights” seeks to cement the musical’s place in movie history.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos On Why Hamilton Fans Will Love The Movie Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lin-Manuel Miranda became a megastar thanks to his Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, which is a worldwide sensation. The original cast also became stars, including John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler actor Anthony Ramos. Ramos is starring as protagonist Usnavi in John M. Chu’s In the Heights, the anticipated film adaption of Miranda’s first musical. I recently had the privilege of speaking with Ramos, where he explained why Hamilton fans will love the upcoming movie.
Moviesheyuguys.com

In The Heights Press Conference – Jon M. Chu, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos & more on this summer’s big movie

Tagged as the movie of the summer, Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights is guaranteed to infuse your bones with that much-needed sunshine and joy. As the clock ticks down for its release on the big screen, the cast and crew joined together for a global press conference to share a little insight into the latest all-singing, all-dancing joyful and feel-good movie.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Anthony Ramos Is Ready For His Close-Up

Anthony Ramos wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s jacket, shirt, and pants; stylist’s own sunglasses. Grooming by Lisa Torres. Anthony Ramos’s journey from theater kid to star of the film adaptation of In the Heights has been defined by both hard work and serendipity. If the movie (which premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on June 10th) had been made shortly after it was optioned ten years ago, the lead role would have been played by the writer and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. But years of “development hell” resulted in Ramos landing the part that is sure to rocket him from beloved Broadway actor—you may remember him from that other Miranda project, Hamilton— to bona fide superstar. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Brooklyn native has been hard at work on his second full-length R&B album, Love and Lies, which will be released early this summer. He can currently be seen starring opposite Uzo Aduba in HBO’s In Treatment. And he’s preparing for a lead role in the next Transformers installment. In an interview for W’s annual music issue, Ramos opened up to Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about performing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, finding inspiration in his community, and landing his breakout role while in the middle of a pity party.
Moviescommunityjournal.net

In the Heights film review by Dwight Brown NNPA News Wire Film Critic

Once upon a time, in Nueva York, the streets of Washington Heights were paved with Latinx residents who dreamed of a better life. That’s the premise of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda. That same spirit propels this over-the top screen adaptation. It’s entertaining, jubilant but doesn’t exhibit the same absolute genius of Miranda’s Hamilton.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Anthony Ramos Opens Up About the In the Heights Movie on Broadway Profiles

Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights" Lights up! The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Hamilton original cast member Anthony Ramos, who stars in the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which is set to hit theaters and premiere on HBO Max on June 11. Ramos played the lead role of Usnavi previously in a staging of the show at the Kennedy Center in 2018. "It was really special to play this part in the film version and to actually be filming in the streets of New York," he told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "It was one of the best experiences I've ever had in my whole life."
MoviesWest Valley View

Emotional, upbeat ‘Heights’ recalls old Hollywood

“In the Heights” stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits say their musical masterpiece is the perfect anecdote to a rough 18 months. “It’s balanced with emotional and deep moments, but there’s a lot of happiness and joy,” said Merediz, who plays the matriarch Abuela Claudia. “The musical numbers are just...
MoviesBroadway.com

Watch the First Eight Minutes of the In the Heights Film Right Here

Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights" It won't be long now! The eagerly anticipated film version of In the Heights is set to premiere on June 11, and you can see the first eight minutes of the movie below. Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit know that the explosive title track opens the musical. In the Jon M. Chu-directed film, audiences meet the vibrant cast of characters, including Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa and more. Feast your eyes on the incredible opening, and enjoy the film in full this Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.
MoviesMovieWeb

Watch the First 8 Minutes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

Ahead of In the Heights debuting on HBO Max and in theaters, the first 8 minutes have arrived online. In the Heights is a highly-anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Last night, the opening 8 minute musical number was live-streamed on YouTube. Director Jon M. Chu announced it on Twitter along with providing fun facts about the production along the way. Chu shared his excitement for his many Twitter followers.