In the Heights StarAnthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Be 'Ethnically Ambiguous' in His Career

Anthony Ramos's journey from theater kid to star of the film adaptation of In the Heights has been defined by both hard work and serendipity. If the movie (which premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on June 10th) had been made shortly after it was optioned ten years ago, the lead role would have been played by the writer and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. But years of "development hell" resulted in Ramos landing the part that is sure to rocket him from beloved Broadway actor—you may remember him from that other Miranda project, Hamilton— to bona fide superstar. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Brooklyn native has been hard at work on his second full-length R&B album, Love and Lies, which will be released early this summer. He can currently be seen starring opposite Uzo Aduba in HBO's In Treatment. And he's preparing for a lead role in the next Transformers installment. In an interview for W's annual music issue, Ramos opened up to Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about performing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, finding inspiration in his community, and landing his breakout role while in the middle of a pity party.