In the Heights StarAnthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Be 'Ethnically Ambiguous' in His Career
Anthony Ramos is opening up about his journey toward embracing his ethnicity. The 29-year-old In the Heights star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about some of the challenges he's faced throughout his career, specifically regarding his Puerto Rican heritage. Explaining that he was often told to disguise his ethnicity in order to not be typecast by directors and producers, Ramos said, "Folks would say to me that if you grow your hair out and speak in American Standard, you can be more ethnically ambiguous; you won't be in the 'Latino box.'"people.com