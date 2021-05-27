Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This 4K Walking Tour of Paris In This Pandemic is Stunning and Exciting

By FizX
fiz-x.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this exciting new and wonderfully shot, 20km/5.5 hour-long walking tour through Paris with annotations and timestamps for all of the important tourist destinations. It is filmed by Prowalk Tours, this walking tour of PARIS was filmed on Friday, July 18th and 19, 2020 starting at 11:45 AM at the Rue Mouffetard Market. In this walk, you will see the most famous streets, monuments, and parks in Paris including the Pantheon, the Latin Quarter, the Luxembourg Gardens, the Louvre, Notre Dame, Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, and more.

www.fiz-x.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Pandemic#Rue Mouffetard#Walking Tours#Louvre#Eiffel Tower#Tourist Destinations#Pantheon#Notre Dame#Champs Lys Es#Prowalk Tours#Arc De Triomphe#Luxembourg Gardens#Monuments#Parks#Latin Quarter#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Entertainmentledburyreporter.co.uk

Kate finally tours V&A after pandemic forced visits to be cancelled

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed the pandemic repeatedly forced her to cancel a visit to a major London attraction before she was finally welcomed by staff. Kate marked the reopening of the Victoria and Albert Museum by touring its major exhibitions and declaring the public are “craving beauty and inspiration”.
Lifestyletravelzoo.com

$1099 – Paris, Loire Valley & More: France Tour w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Europe is reopening for American travelers soon and there's no better way to celebrate than to experience world-class art, cuisine and architecture on a 7-night tour through France. Highlights of this...
MuseumsWKRC

Over-the-Rhine Museum walking tours resume

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) -If you're interested in learning more about Over-the-Rhine's history, there's a great opportunity. The OTR Museum's walking tours resume Sunday. Tours will be held every Sunday through September. Guides will take you to historic sites around the neighborhood for about two hours. The current tour focuses on...
Lifestylesent-trib.com

New walking tour provides a fresh view of Fort Meigs

PERRYSBURG — Visitors can now take a self-guided GPS audio tour and discover Fort Meigs in a new way: through the eyes of the soldiers who fought there over 200 years ago. As they are guided on a walk that explores the entire fort, tour users can listen to stories told by voice actors reading from historical journals. They’ll learn how the fort was built, how it was defended, and how the men lived and died here during the War of 1812.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Bordentown Walking Tours available in person, virtually

Bordentown Walking Tours and Built Story are again teaming up to provide self-guided walking tours through app-based tours.PHOTO COURTESY OF ALEXINA ALONSO. Bordentown Walking Tours and Built Story are again teaming up to provide self-guided walking tours through app-based tours. Authored by Mark Neurohr-Pierpaoli, owner and tour guide, via videos...
Elgin, ILPosted by
Elgin, Illinois

Walking Tour of the Elgin Historic District with Jerry Turnquist

Elgin historian, Jerry Turnquist, will lead a walking tour through the heart of the Elgin Historic District. Walk back through history while viewing the variety of architectural styles and hearing past homeowner stories! Contact/RSVP: Elgin History Museum, 847-610-0993 Location: Begins in front of Channing School, 63 S. Channing Street.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Out of this world astro-tourism experiences launched on the eve of May’s supermoon

Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has launched exclusive astro-tourism experiences in partnership with premium tour operator, Gulf Adventures, brightening up stargazers’ travel plans when borders re-open. Visitors can enjoy a whole lot of space under the breath-taking night sky of the desert. With excellent visibility, the Qatari desert provides a truly unique setting to learn about the stars, guided by an astronomer.
Traveluniversitymagazine.ca

Best Places To Visit in The World 2021

Best Places To Visit in The World 2021, With a world full of fascinating destinations, choosing the perfect vacation spot can present a challenge. That’s why U.S. News compiled this list of the Best Places To Visit in The World. Using expert opinions, reader votes, current trends, and evaluating sites, cultures, scenic beauty, food scenes, and more. Make your vacation bucket list with these suggestions in mind.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Air France & Paris to Hold Webinar June 10 at 1:00pm ET

Atout France Canada and Air France present a webinar on Paris for the Canadian tourism professionals June 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The training will deliver current information on the newest tourism offer in the beloved French capital, as well as Air France's most recent programs and safety protocols. Catherine Guillemart, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM Canada and Mélanie Paul-Hus, Director Atout France Canada will open the session and greet travel advisors and members of the trade.
Lifestylepursuitist.com

See Singapore in Style with the Best Luxury Tours

Experience Singapore in luxury! Take one of these tours for an unforgettable trip to this fascinating city-state. Discover the best Singapore luxury tours. Exotic location? Check! Warm weather? Check! All the perks of a city break? Check! Cuisine? Art? Culture? Check, check check!. If you’re looking for an exciting getaway...
Saint Paul, MNcommunityreporter.org

Landmark Center’s St. Paul Walking Tours Return

Tours return in June for residents and visitors. Tour participants can explore the Rice Park neighborhood and the beautiful Mississippi riverfront on alternating Wednesdays at 10am, June-August. The tours are free with required pre-registration. The Rice Park Tour, held the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning June 2, circles one of St. Paul’s most iconic parks, and observes the surrounding buildings that gave the park its central role in city events and celebrations. The Great River Tour, held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning June 9, walks along the mighty Mississippi, highlighting buildings and locations that helped make St. Paul the city it is today (note this tour gathers in Upper Landing Park, not Landmark Center). The tour groups are limited to 10 participants, and Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Reservations can be made online at landmarkcenter.org/saint-paul-walking-tours or by calling Sydney at 651-292-3063.
LifestyleWDW News Today

FIRST LOOK: Cast Costumes and Entrance to “Cars ROAD TRIP” Attraction Revealed for Walt Disney Studios Paris

The Ambassadeur Disneyland Paris Facebook page has shared some photos of Cast Member gearing up to work at the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Paris. Cars ROAD TRIP Cast Members are ready to take you for a ride through the nature-made and Cars-made sights along the most legendary highway of the American Southwest. And they’ve already suited up with their new outfits!
Riverside, ILriverside.il.us

Walking Tour of Riverside - North Division Tour

Seasonal Walking Tours of the National Historic Landmark Village of Riverside return in 2021. Riverside has become a destination for visitors from around the world due to Frederick Law Olmsted’s unique design, its rich history, and famous architecture. Dates for 2021 seasonal Walking Tours will be:. May 30 (North Division...
Sulphur Springs, TXeasttexasradio.com

Sellers Hosting Walking Tour Saturday

John Sellers will host his 19th Annual Walking Tour of historic downtown Sulphur Springs Saturday, beginning at 10:00 am at the Municipal Building at Davis and Connally Street. The tour is usually limited to 30 people. To register, email sellersj1@verizon.net or call the Genealogical Society Library at 903-885-8523.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Top experiences in France's national parks

The proportion of protected land in mainland France is surprisingly low: eight parcs nationaux fully protect just 0.8% of the country. But the government is making a push to get 30% of its land territory under special environmental protection. With incredible diversity across the parks, there are superb opportunities for...
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

Walk Tacoma: The History Behind the Names virtual tour launching June 9

Tacoma, WA – Learn more about the most influential names behind some of downtown Tacoma’s well-known (or not as well-known) landmarks. Hear from local experts about famous Tacomans Thea Foss, Charles Wright, Theodore Hosmer and Willie Stewart – who have all shaped the city’s history, and still have an impact in our community today. The 1.6-mile walk will be available on the free GeoTourist app starting on June 9. The tour begins at Wright Park.
Yorktown, VAvisityorktown.org

The Golden Age of Yorktown Walking Tour: 1710-1760

There is no better way to experience Historic Yorktown than taking a stroll with a professional historian! Tour guides Maureen Wiese and J. Michael Moore of Hampton Roads Tours will provide interesting information and insights not typically found in history books. From the early 1700s through the middle 1700s, Yorktown...