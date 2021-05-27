This 4K Walking Tour of Paris In This Pandemic is Stunning and Exciting
Check out this exciting new and wonderfully shot, 20km/5.5 hour-long walking tour through Paris with annotations and timestamps for all of the important tourist destinations. It is filmed by Prowalk Tours, this walking tour of PARIS was filmed on Friday, July 18th and 19, 2020 starting at 11:45 AM at the Rue Mouffetard Market. In this walk, you will see the most famous streets, monuments, and parks in Paris including the Pantheon, the Latin Quarter, the Luxembourg Gardens, the Louvre, Notre Dame, Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, and more.www.fiz-x.com