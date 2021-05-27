This 4K Walking Tour of Paris In This Pandemic is Stunning and Exciting

Tours return in June for residents and visitors. Tour participants can explore the Rice Park neighborhood and the beautiful Mississippi riverfront on alternating Wednesdays at 10am, June-August. The tours are free with required pre-registration. The Rice Park Tour, held the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning June 2, circles one of St. Paul’s most iconic parks, and observes the surrounding buildings that gave the park its central role in city events and celebrations. The Great River Tour, held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning June 9, walks along the mighty Mississippi, highlighting buildings and locations that helped make St. Paul the city it is today (note this tour gathers in Upper Landing Park, not Landmark Center). The tour groups are limited to 10 participants, and Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Reservations can be made online at landmarkcenter.org/saint-paul-walking-tours or by calling Sydney at 651-292-3063.