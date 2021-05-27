Fast Five Quiz: Ankylosing Spondylitis Management
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a recurrent, progressive autoimmune disease that is associated with a high rate of disability. AS is characterized by inflammatory back pain, radiographic sacroiliitis, excess spinal bone formation, and a high prevalence of HLA-B27. Patients often experience associated peripheral joint inflammation (25%-50%), uveitis (25%-40%), inflammatory bowel disease (26%), and psoriasis (10%), all of which negatively affect quality of life. Even in the early stages of disease, back pain, ankylosis, limited chest expansion, and limited spinal mobility often develop, leading to occupational disability and economic burden. No drugs have been conclusively proven to modify the course of the disease, but appropriate treatment can maximize long-term health-related quality of life, preserve social participation, and may prevent progressive structural damage.reference.medscape.com