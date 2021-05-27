Cancel
Health Services

Irving Thanks Healthcare Heroes

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
For the second consecutive year, teams from the City of Irving, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau and Las Colinas Association recognized National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

They visited Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Irving and Medical City Las Colinas with messages of thanks and bags full of goodies provided by organizers and sponsors. In addition, the Irving Police and Fire Departments turned out to show their support.

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

