Irving Thanks Healthcare Heroes

For the second consecutive year, teams from the City of Irving, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau and Las Colinas Association recognized National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

They visited Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Irving and Medical City Las Colinas with messages of thanks and bags full of goodies provided by organizers and sponsors. In addition, the Irving Police and Fire Departments turned out to show their support.

Watch the ICTN report: