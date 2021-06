Yellowstone National Park just released recreational visitation statistics for May 2021 and announced that it was the park's most visited May on record. YNP hosted 483,159 recreation visits in May 2021, which is an 11% increase from May 2019. In 2020, the park was closed from May 1 through May 18. Only two of the park's five entrances were open for the rest of the were open from May 18 through May 31.