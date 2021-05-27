Cancel
Delayed Recycling Collection Services for Today, May 27

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
Solid Waste Services continues to experience a high level of demand on both the regular trash collection and brush and bulky pickup, which has resulted in delayed recycling collections. We apologize for the delay and for any inconvenience this may cause, but please be assured that Solid Waste Services continues to work to resolve the situation and resume normal regularly scheduled recycling collections. Residents may leave their blue bags at the curb as crews will be making collections tomorrow and potentially Saturday as needed. As alternative, residents can drop-off recyclables at the Hunter Ferrell Landfill, 101 E. Hunter Ferrell Road, if desired. The landfill is open 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The landfill is available for City of Irving residents only, and individuals are required to show proof of residency.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while Solid Waste Services works to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

