Delayed Recycling Collection Services for Today, May 27

Solid Waste Services continues to experience a high level of demand on both the regular trash collection and brush and bulky pickup, which has resulted in delayed recycling collections. We apologize for the delay and for any inconvenience this may cause, but please be assured that Solid Waste Services continues to work to resolve the situation and resume normal regularly scheduled recycling collections. Residents may leave their blue bags at the curb as crews will be making collections tomorrow and potentially Saturday as needed. As alternative, residents can drop-off recyclables at the Hunter Ferrell Landfill, 101 E. Hunter Ferrell Road, if desired. The landfill is open 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The landfill is available for City of Irving residents only, and individuals are required to show proof of residency.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while Solid Waste Services works to resume normal operations as soon as possible.