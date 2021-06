The sudden obsession over indoor fitness, especially during the pandemic, has catapulted Peloton’s name into mainstream media. Unfortunately, it stayed under the spotlight not because of its success but because of the accidents and even death related to the super-expensive exercise equipment. Initially refusing to recall its products, Peloton eventually announced a voluntary recall of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills. Now it is taking one step further by locking what used to be a free feature of the treadmills behind a monthly subscription in a move that some have characterized as effectively bricking the equipment.