The first trailer for Netflix's action movie The Ice Road has landed, showing off Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne as ice road truckers on a perilous journey. A diamond mine has collapsed in northern Canada, and Neeson and Fishburne take up the call to deliver an essential piece of equipment to rescue them. The only thing is they have to cross a slippery, scary 300-mile ice road to get there, and they only have 30 hours. At the same time, their mission is being sabotaged. None of it's good, but if the Taken franchise has taught us anything, it's to never bet against a man with a particular set of skills, whether those skills are murdering people to save your daughter or driving a truck across ice.