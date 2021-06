(June 22, 2021) The National Weather Service has announced a high rip-current risk for beaches on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Block Island, R.I. through this evening. According to the NWS, rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.