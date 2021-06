Considering all of Dave Holland’s spectacular work over the past five-plus decades—from the bassist’s tenure with Miles Davis through his numerous leader and collaborator releases for ECM, and on and on—sometimes he sounds most at home fronting an unfussy small group that’s in it just for the fun of it. This is one of those times: Holland has been calling on guitarist Kevin Eubanks for the occasional workout since the early ’90s, and it’s a natural fit. Drummer Obed Calvaire hasn’t been around nearly as long as the others but makes anyone sound better. They first performed live together around five years ago; Another Land is their debut recording as a trio.