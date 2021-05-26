Cancel
Audi Has No Plans To Sell Lamborghini, But May Sell Bugatti To Rimac

By Sahil Gupta
carandbike.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi has said that it has no plans on selling its supercar brand Lamborghini. Audi which itself is owned by the Volkswagen group - has kept Lamborghini in good stead. For the last couple of years, it was led by ex-Ferrari F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who recently left to become the chief of F1. Under Domenicali, Lamborghini launched the Urus SUV in 2018 which has proven to be wildly successful with an impressive valuation of $9.2 billion. But when compared to its more storied Italian rival Ferrari which is valued at more than $30 billion this number seems underwhelming. However, after recently announcing its plans of electrifying its cars, its parent company, Audi, has said that it has no plans of selling the legendary brand.

www.carandbike.com
Related
BusinessTop Speed

Volkswagen Debates Bugatti’s Fate As the Pressure of Electrification Rises

Recently, a new consortium offered close to $9.2 billion in order to buy Lamborghini off VAG. Theoffer was turned down and a new offer was made. That offer, too, was apparently turned down, but that doesn’t mean the German concern is not in the midst of deciding what to do with its assets. Bugatti has enjoyed a good run under VAG ownership and the French manufacturer continues to come up with limited editions based on the Chiron. With that being said, it appears not all is as good as it looks on the outside. Volkswagen Audi Group is currently debating on whether Bugatti should continue to be a part of the company’s portfolio or not and a certain Croatian manufacturer might take the opportunity.
Carspapernewsnetwork.com

VW CEO Herbert Diess sees autonomy transforming cars more than electrification

Volkswagen Group is undergoing the world’s largest industrial overhaul for the electric-vehicle age, plotting half a dozen battery plants just in Europe and retooling assembly lines around the globe. And yet, its CEO sees autonomous-driving technology bringing about an even bigger shift. “This change will transform the industry more than...
EconomyJustLuxe.com

Car Brands: Who Owns the World's Biggest Auto Brands

Shifting gears, actually ownership in this case, is quite common in the car industry as it is built on speed. While some manufacturers have stayed ‘in the family’ since their inception, others have been owned by different groups while others are part of larger companies. From the oldest car companies in the world, which include: Peugeot founded in 1810, Mercedes-Benz in 1883, Land Rover in 1896 and a multitude of others along the way, the family tree of cars has a bunch of intertwined branches. So, for those looking for a current dossier of who owns who and which family their favorite car is included in, take a read below.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Porsche to develop battery cells for EV motorsports

Porsche’s shift to electrification could boost its motorsports output. The German automaker has announced a joint venture to develop and produce battery cells for race cars and a small batch of high-end production vehicles. Porsche will make a high double-digit million euro investment in the “Cellforce” project, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said at a press conference, reports Autoblog.
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

Audi To Become EV-Only Brand by 2026: Report

Audi will launch its final ICE powered vehicle, the Q5, in 2026 which will be manufactured through to 2033. German auto giant Volkswagen Group’s Audi will stop introducing new combustion engine models from 2026, aiming to shift its focus and investments towards developing electric vehicles, reported German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung citing comments by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann to labour representatives and top managers.
Businessrock947.com

Porsche to decide soon on Bugatti future – CEO

WEISSACH, Germany (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday. Volkswagen in March said it was working on a strategic partnership with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac, which will likely...
CarsAudiWorld

Could Audi be Done With Internal Combustion in 2026?

A new report says 2026 could mean the end of internal combustion vehicles for Audi. Five years. When you’re a child, or a teenager, it’s an eternity. But when it comes to vehicle development? It’s the blink of an eye — which is why a new report from Reuters is so shocking. Late last week, it cited German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and reported that 2026 could spell the end of new internal combustion Audi vehicles. Since it’s very brief, here’s the entire statement:
Carscarthrottle.com

The New Audi RS3 Does 0-62mph In 3.8s, Has A Drift Mode

Audi has revealed a load of technical info for the new RS3, including details of its 'RS Torque Splitter'. Audi‘s all-new RS3 will be fitted with that must-have accessory for an all-wheel drive hot hatch in the 2020s: a drift mode. Although describing it so is clearly too vulgar for the VW Group subsidiary - instead, it’s called ‘RS Torque Rear’.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Will Soon Decide What To Do With Bugatti

At least on the surface, everything with Bugatti seems to be close to perfect. The French hypercar automaker is constantly releasing new variants based on the Chiron, and one would assume the cash flow is pretty strong. We know just a little about what’s going on behind the curtains, though, and from the outside, it almost looks as if parent company Volkswagen Group is desperately looking for ways to get rid of Bugatti.
Businesscarfinest.com

Daimler plans to develop ‘agency’ selling model in Europe, CEO says

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said the automaker is planning to develop the “agency” selling model in a number of European countries, as part of a larger plan to streamline and digitalize the sales and distribution process. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Kallenius said the model, in which the...
Businessmotor1.com

Rimac going big with Bugatti takeover, public offering - report

The first shocking reports that Rimac could be involved in a deal to take over Bugatti appeared in September last year when German publication Manager Magazin claimed a deal could be announced in a few months’ time. Meanwhile, in March 2021, Mate Rimac confirmed the Croatian automaker is in talks with Porsche for a strategic investment with Rimac looking to raise between €130 million and €150 million. Now, it seems that the manufacturer is ready to kick its operations into a higher gear with two major moves planned for next year.
BusinessFlatSixes

Porsche will team with Croatia’s Rimac to take over Bugatti

Porsche wants to own a huge chunk of Croatian electric supercar manufacturer Rimac, and it is willing to go to some pretty great lengths to make that happen. For one thing, Rimac is scheduled to go public next year with a valuation of $6.06 billion. According to a report from Germany’s Manager Magazin, the deal won’t be straight cash, but a joint venture between the Germans and the Croats. Together Porsche and Rimac will take over Bugatti with Rimac holding a controlling stake of the French hypercar builder. Rimac will get 55 percent of Bugatti, while Porsche will gain 45 percent of the joint.
Businesssupercars.net

Rimac still looking to buy Bugatti?

We first heard about a Bugatti takeover back in September 2020, the German Manager Magazin published an article about Rimac making an announcement within weeks of them taking over Bugatti … but that didn’t materialize apparently, neither did the bid of $11.5 billion on Automobili Lamborghini SpA a while ago by a Swiss investment group.
Charlotte, NCMySanAntonio

Charlotte-area Lamborghini Dealer Buys and Sells Exotic and High-Performance Luxury Vehicles

Lamborghini Charlotte buys and sells Lamborghini models, as well as vehicles from other exotic and luxury brands. Lamborghini Charlotte—the Lamborghini and exotic luxury car dealer in Charlotte, North Carolina—both buys and sells Lamborghini models. It also deals in other exotic and luxury vehicles. Interested parties that are considering buying a different vehicle or selling their current vehicle can learn more about the process below.
CarsRoad & Track

Watch an 1100-HP Audi TT Take On an 1100-HP 911 and a 1200-HP R8

If you want a 1000-plus-horsepower product from the Volkswagen Group, you have two routes to choose from. You could go the normal way and plop down a seven-figure check to get yourself on the waitlist for a new Bugatti Chiron. Or, facing a tighter budget and/or timeline, you could go to the aftermarket. Leave it to the folks at Carwow to sort out where your money is best spent.