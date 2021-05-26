Audi Has No Plans To Sell Lamborghini, But May Sell Bugatti To Rimac
Audi has said that it has no plans on selling its supercar brand Lamborghini. Audi which itself is owned by the Volkswagen group - has kept Lamborghini in good stead. For the last couple of years, it was led by ex-Ferrari F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who recently left to become the chief of F1. Under Domenicali, Lamborghini launched the Urus SUV in 2018 which has proven to be wildly successful with an impressive valuation of $9.2 billion. But when compared to its more storied Italian rival Ferrari which is valued at more than $30 billion this number seems underwhelming. However, after recently announcing its plans of electrifying its cars, its parent company, Audi, has said that it has no plans of selling the legendary brand.www.carandbike.com