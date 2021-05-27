Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Experts Say Nutritional Psychiatry Is A Thing — But How Does It Work?

thezoereport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bad day, you might turn to your favorite food to help lift your spirits. But eating your favorite comfort food may not be the only way you can utilize your diet to improve your mental wellbeing. According to an emerging field of research called nutritional psychiatry, there may be a connection between the food you eat and your mental health. Historically, food has been linked only to physical health, but now that we’re learning that physical and mental health are intrinsically intertwined, researchers have also discovered that diet can impact mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. From this concept emerged nutritional psychiatry, a field of study that looks at the relationship between dietary patterns and risk of mental health disorders. Although the concept is fairly new, it’s quickly gaining traction.

www.thezoereport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Nutritional Therapy#Clinical Medicine#Mental Health Disorders#Sleep Medicine#Tcm#Ayurveda#Indian#Hindu#Nutritional Psychiatry#Nutritional Interventions#Nutritional Therapies#Mental Health Outcomes#Clinical Depression#Dietary Patterns#Brain Health#Mental Health Conditions#Physical Health#Mental Health Issues#Psychologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healththebeet.com

New Study: Do These 3 Things Daily for Better Mental Health, According to an RD

The pandemic may be on the wane in the US, but our lingering mental health issues are still with us, and as many as 40 percent of American adults have struggled with their mental health in the past year, according to the CDC, including conditions like anxiety, depression, or substance abuse. Still more people report feeling that they are "languishing" or stuck in a rut.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Link Between Insomnia and Mental Illness

Mental Illness and insomnia are highly interconnected, with the incidence of psychiatric illness in patients with insomnia near 50%. Cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is safe and effective. Studies suggest benefits persist long-term. Providers are of CBT-I are few. Digital, self-guided versions of CBT-I can help to bridge this gap.
Mental Healthpinkisthenewblog.com

Mental Health and Sleep Patterns

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and the two are inextricably intertwined. One of the aspects of physical health that most impacts mental health is sleep. If you don’t sleep well or for long enough, your mood will suffer. Mental illnesses can also trigger insomnia. Sleep and mental health are so connected that it is essential to address both for overall good health.
Mental HealthHealthline

Will Prozac Work for Your Anxiety?

Occasional anxiety is common and happens to all of us, but anxiety disorders are more than brief anxiety. People with anxiety disorders deal with excessive fear and worry that interferes with daily life, with these feelings lasting longer than 6 months. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America...
Mental HealthNature.com

Mendelian randomisation for psychiatry: how does it work, and what can it tell us?

The successful prevention of mental illness relies upon the identification of causal, modifiable risk factors. However, observational evidence exploring such risk factors often produces contradictory results and randomised control trials are often expensive, time-consuming or unethical to conduct. Mendelian randomisation (MR) is a complementary approach that uses naturally occurring genetic variation to identify possible causal effects between a risk factor and an outcome in a time-efficient and low-cost manner. MR utilises genetic variants as instrumental variables for the risk factor of interest. MR studies are becoming more frequent in the field of psychiatry, warranting a reflection upon both the possibilities and the pitfalls. In this Perspective, we consider several limitations of the MR method that are of particular relevance to psychiatry. We also present new MR methods that have exciting applications to questions of mental illness. While we believe that MR can make an important contribution to the field of psychiatry, we also wish to emphasise the importance of clear causal questions, thorough sensitivity analyses, and triangulation with other forms of evidence.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

7 Things You're Doing Wrong After 60, Say Health Experts

After age 60, you need to spend more time caring for yourself; these can be your best years, but only if you're in the best of health. With that in mind, our experts at Eat This, Not That! Health scoured the world's top institutes, journals and universities that specialize in healthy aging and longevity, and came back with this essential list of 7 things you need to stop doing now in order to better your health after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Mental Health Experts Help Victims In Dealing With Trauma

According to the American Psychological Association, trauma is the human body’s response to a horrifying event such as an accident, escaping a crime attack, natural disasters. A person may also feel traumatized when victimized for a considerable time due to domestic violence, bullying, child abuse, etc. Imagine that near-death experience of a car crash that took away the life of your best friend. Such terrible episodes cause the human brain to either deny the occurrence of a horrific event or indulge in the feeling of shock, terror, or fear. Psychological trauma can cause anxiety, depression, or even insomnia. At times, individuals also experience other symptoms like nausea and loss of appetite.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Experts: Here is how good nutrition plays a role in brain health

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- June is Alzheimer's and brain awareness month. on CBS 58 Morning News, we are learning why good nutrition may play a role in brain health. Becky Kerkenbush, a registered dietitian and president of the Wisconsin Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, joined CBS 58 virtually on Monday, June 7.
Mental Healthlongevitylive.com

Psilocybin and Cannabis Are Making Inroads Into Mental Health

Mental health is a constantly trending topic. We’re all looking for ways in which we can support and protect our mental health. Natural substances that can better our mental health have now been pushed to the forefront. However, some of them are quite controversial, most notable psychedelics and cannabis. In...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Adults with schizophrenia have increased risk of dying from suicide

Adults with schizophrenia have an elevated risk of dying from suicide. Yet there's only limited understanding of when and why people with schizophrenia die of suicide --in part because research studies have looked at relatively small groups of patients. Now a new study from Columbia that looked at a large...
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

All You Need To Learn About Problem-Solving Therapy

Problem-solving therapy is a type of therapy that identifies the lack of problem-solving skills and establishes problem-solving skills in the client. The main aim of this therapy is to provide tools that can help the client to overcome stressors that are induced by problem-solving skills. Overall, with the help of...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Inequality and Mental Health

Mental health problems are widespread and growing in rich countries marked by societal inequality. Individual treatments, based on classifications of individual-based symptoms, are not solving the problem. Policy changes that tackle growing societal inequality are needed to resolve the growing burden of mental distress. A recent international report in The...
Mental HealthL'Observateur

Fighting caregiver stress

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month®, and while we take steps to exercise and take care of our brains, we shouldn’t neglect the fact that caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia need some recognition too. Being a caregiver is one of the hardest jobs you could...
Mental Healthmakeuseof.com

9 Essential Mental Health Apps to Prevent Suicide and Self-Harm

Your mental health and wellbeing can directly affect your quality of life. It is therefore important that you pay extra attention to your mental wellbeing. Issues like self-hate, depression, self-harm, and suicide can result from untreated mental health conditions. In addition to social media and other means of communication, there...