Experts Say Nutritional Psychiatry Is A Thing — But How Does It Work?
After a bad day, you might turn to your favorite food to help lift your spirits. But eating your favorite comfort food may not be the only way you can utilize your diet to improve your mental wellbeing. According to an emerging field of research called nutritional psychiatry, there may be a connection between the food you eat and your mental health. Historically, food has been linked only to physical health, but now that we’re learning that physical and mental health are intrinsically intertwined, researchers have also discovered that diet can impact mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. From this concept emerged nutritional psychiatry, a field of study that looks at the relationship between dietary patterns and risk of mental health disorders. Although the concept is fairly new, it’s quickly gaining traction.www.thezoereport.com