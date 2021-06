I’m a retired teacher and I am used to talking a lot – or at least I used to be. One of the first things I noticed after my retirement from being in front of classrooms of university students was just how quickly my voice went away. I didn’t notice it when I was not speaking much, but the odd time when I had to speak to a group for more than 10 minutes my voice would just disappear. I’d get croaky and hoarse and could barely be heard.