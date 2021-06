Students arrive at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) It was a shocking development for many. In the last days of the 2021 legislative session, the politically powerful mining industry agreed to pay more in taxes. And equally extraordinary for the chronically cynical, Nevada lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill whereby every dollar of taxation paid by mining would be devoted to public education. The historic nature of this legislation cannot be underestimated. Assembly Bill 495 pumps more than $500 million in new revenue into Nevada’s public education system. It also creates, for the first time at the state level, a dedicated stream of revenue to fund our schools.