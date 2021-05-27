Cancel
UNITY-NHL Trial in R/R FL and MZL

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts in hematology/oncology review data from the UNITY-NHL trial and share insights on the sequencing of therapies in R/R FL and MZL. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD: As you mentioned, this drug was tested in the UNITY trial—the UNITY-NHL trial. It was a large, multiarm phase 2 study that tested different drugs in different groups of patients, but there was very similar efficacy to what we see with the other PI3 kinase inhibitors. There was a better adverse-event profile.

Role of Umbralisib in R/R FL and MZL

Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, and Jason M. Melear, MD, review the tolerability and efficacy of umbralisib in the management of R/R FL and MZL. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD: The new kid on the block is umbralisib, which has a differentiating safety profile. We know that it’s an oral agent. It’s both a PI3K delta inhibitor and a CK1 epsilon inhibitor. We have all become really used to, and understand, the pathway with a PI3K. CK1 epsilon is a little less well known. It is a lesser-known kinase. It looks like it inhibits—it is important in a lot of the cell cycle events. It can cause the proliferation or survival of many different cells, including malignant cells. It also has a secondary effect that has to do with our immune system. In laboratory systems, looks like it protects T-regulatory cells from the insults of PI3K inhibition. That may be an explanation. This may be a way we could decrease some of the autoimmune events that occur, as we just discussed. Umbralisib inhibits both of these. Jason, have you used umbralisib? What has been your experience?
Role of PI3K Inhibitors in the Management of R/R FL and MZL

Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, and Jason M. Melear, MD, review clinical trial data for idelalisib, copanlisib, and duvelisib and discuss their personal experience using these agents for the management of R/R FL and MZL. Jason M. Melear, MD: I know you’ve been involved with duvelisib. I know you’re an...
CART-ddBCMA Elicits 100% ORR in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The autologous CAR T-cell product CART-ddBCMA was found to elicit a 100% objective response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with deep and durable responses noted in those with poor prognostic factors. The autologous CAR T-cell product CART-ddBCMA was found to elicit a 100% objective response rate (ORR) in...
Ortho RTI hits a snag in Ortho-R clinical trial

Ortho Regenerative Technologies received a clinical hold letter from the FDA related to its trial for its hybrid implant, Ortho-R, the company said June 4. Ortho RTI submitted an investigational new drug application to begin phase 1 and 2 trials for Ortho-R. The FDA requested additional information related to chemistry, manufacturing and control. Ortho RTI plans to provide the information and testing data to the FDA within the next four to six weeks.
Positive Responses, PFS for Pembrolizumab-Naïve Patients Continue, But Lower Efficacy Reported in Rechallenged Population

Patients with melanoma who received placebo and who progressed after the first part of the phase 3 EORTC 1325/KEYNOTE-054 trial (NCT02362594) were allowed to crossover and receive pembrolizumab (Keytruda) post recurrence, per study protocol. This crossover subpopulation (n = 155) experienced a 38.8% overall response rate (ORR) and an overall 3-year progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 32%. Patients in the first part of the trial who received pembrolizumab and progressed were rechallenged with pembrolizumab in the second part of the trial (n = 20) and experienced a lower efficacy rate than the crossover subpopulation overall.1.
Mosunetuzumab-Polatuzumab Vedotin Combo Effective, Well Tolerated in R/R B-NHL

Two cases of cytokine release syndrome occurred during the first cycle of step-up dosing; however, both were considered non-severe and were treated without the need of tocilizumab, admission to the ICU or use of vasopressors. The use of mosunetuzumab with polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma...
Dr. Tawbi on the Efficacy of Relatlimab/Nivolumab in Advanced Melanoma

Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, discusses the efficacy of relatlimab plus nivolumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, the deputy chair of the Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; the director of Melanoma Clinical Research and Early Drug Development, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; the director of Personalized Cancer Therapy, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; and a professor in the Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the efficacy of relatlimab plus nivolumab (Opdivo; Opdualag) in patients with advanced melanoma.
Selpercatinib May be an Effective NSCLC Treatment

Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of prior treatments. Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib (Retevmo) in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of prior treatments, according to findings from the LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128) presented at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
FDA issues clinical hold on Ortho's IND application for Ortho-R clinical trial

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. received a clinical hold letter from the FDA in connection with its investigational new drug (IND) application to begin a phase I/II trial for Ortho-R. The FDA asked for additional information on chemistry, manufacturing and control for the drug/biologic combination that the company is evaluating as an adjunct to rotator cuff repair surgery.
Selumetinib Response Not Driven by MAPK Expression in Pediatric and AYA Refractory Solid Tumors

Selumetinib did not elicit clinical activity in pediatric and young adult patients with refractory cancers who had actionable mutations in the RAS/RAF/MAPK1/2-ERK pathway. Selumetinib did not elicit clinical activity in pediatric and young adult patients with refractory cancers who had actionable mutations in the RAS/RAF/MAPK1/2-ERK pathway, according to cohort findings from the phase 2, single-arm National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Children’s Oncology Group (COG) Pediatric MATCH trial (NCT03155620) that were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Outperforms Chemotherapy Alone in Resectable NSCLC

Neoadjuvant nivolumab in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response rates and had a greater depth of pathological response compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. Neoadjuvant nivolumab in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response (pCR) rates and had a...
HRQOL Analysis Further Supports Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib for Frontline RCC

Frontline treatment with the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma led to similar health-related quality of life outcomes and disease-related symptom scores vs sunitinib. Frontline treatment with the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) led...
NSCLC: Immune-Related AEs May Predict Survival Outcomes

Experiencing an immune-related adverse event during checkpoint inhibitor treatment may predict outcomes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, exploratory analyses of phase 3 trials suggest. Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) were tied to longer overall survival (OS) in exploratory pooled analyses of three phase 3 clinical trials evaluating atezolizumab-based regimens,...
New First-Line Treatment Option for NSCLC: Nivolumab + Ipilimumab + Chemotherapy

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. First-line treatment with nivolumab in combination with ipilimumab and chemotherapy continued to provide a durable survival benefit compared with chemotherapy alone in patients...
ETS Inhibitor and Vincristine Exhibit Antitumor Activity in Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. When combined with vincristine, the ETS inhibitor TK216 demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, according to results from a phase...
Adjuvant Gefitinib Fails to Outshine Chemo in EGFR+ NSCLC

Adjuvant treatment with gefitinib delayed early relapse in patients with completely resected EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. However, the EGFR inhibitor did not significantly improve disease-free survival or overall survival compared with cisplatin/vinorelbine. Adjuvant treatment with gefitinib (Iressa) delayed early relapse in patients with completely resected EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung...
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug

FDA has granted accelerated approval to Biogen for Aduhelm (aducanumab), a new mAb treatment for Alzheimer’ disease. On June 07, 2021, FDA announced the approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab), a new monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s disease, using the accelerated approval pathway. Aduhelm represents a first-of-its-kind treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease and is the first new treatment approved for the disease since 2003, the agency stated in its press release.