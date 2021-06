PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce a new initiative for supporting our patients and families as well as our community. Jenny Rachic, one of our PRN RN Case Managers, has developed a Caregiver Training Program as her doctoral practicum project. We are so grateful to have been chosen for this opportunity, and we are so proud of the results of the effort. We are also excited to announce that Jenny was chosen as the Calvert County Public Schools Teacher of the Year! We are so proud of her accomplishment and are fortunate to have her as part of our Calvert Hospice team.