When Anayah Sarkar’s father gifted her three rugs, her 12-year-old self was not sure what to make of it. Two decades later, Sarkar is Dallas’ rug aficionado, sourcing and curating vintage pieces that honor her Middle Eastern and Indian heritages. Kyoreder of Rugs began as an exploration of the aesthetics and history of rugs, but Sarkar’s eye for design soon caught the attention of clients beyond her friends and family. Her Instagram quickly blossomed into a virtual storefront and showroom, where followers can not only purchase vintage oriental rugs but pick Sarkar’s brain for interior design insights. While Kyoreder of Rugs has shipped as far away as Switzerland, it’s the community Sarkar has built here in Dallas (through DMs and living room chats) that have put this female-run business on the map as a go-to niche home goods store.