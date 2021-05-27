Cancel
Role of PI3K Inhibitors in the Management of R/R FL and MZL

targetedonc.com
 11 days ago

Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, and Jason M. Melear, MD, review clinical trial data for idelalisib, copanlisib, and duvelisib and discuss their personal experience using these agents for the management of R/R FL and MZL. Jason M. Melear, MD: I know you've been involved with duvelisib. I know you're an...

www.targetedonc.com
Role of Umbralisib in R/R FL and MZL

Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, and Jason M. Melear, MD, review the tolerability and efficacy of umbralisib in the management of R/R FL and MZL. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD: The new kid on the block is umbralisib, which has a differentiating safety profile. We know that it’s an oral agent. It’s both a PI3K delta inhibitor and a CK1 epsilon inhibitor. We have all become really used to, and understand, the pathway with a PI3K. CK1 epsilon is a little less well known. It is a lesser-known kinase. It looks like it inhibits—it is important in a lot of the cell cycle events. It can cause the proliferation or survival of many different cells, including malignant cells. It also has a secondary effect that has to do with our immune system. In laboratory systems, looks like it protects T-regulatory cells from the insults of PI3K inhibition. That may be an explanation. This may be a way we could decrease some of the autoimmune events that occur, as we just discussed. Umbralisib inhibits both of these. Jason, have you used umbralisib? What has been your experience?
Healthonclive.com

Tafasitamab/Lenalidomide Combo Induces Durable Response in DLBCL

Three-year follow-up data from the phase 2 L-MIND study demonstrated that tafasitamab-cxix in combination with lenalidomide induces sustainable response in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Three-year follow-up data from the phase 2 L-MIND study demonstrated that tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide induces sustainable response in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell...
Diseases & Treatmentsaacrjournals.org

Expanded Role for PARP Inhibitors in Pancreatic Cancer?

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. You may purchase access to this article or login to access your subscription using the links below. Maintenance therapy with a PARP inhibitor has demonstrated effectiveness against pancreatic cancer in patients with germline and somatic BRCA mutations alike. Now, trials are testing the drugs in earlier-stage disease, in patients with other homologous recombination repair deficiencies, and in combination with immunotherapy.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

MEK Inhibitors May Overcome Resistance to PI3K Inhibitors in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Resistance to PI3K inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can be overcome by adding a MEK1/2 inhibitor to treatment, according to preclinical findings published in Blood. To better understand resistance to PI3K inhibitors, researchers used whole-exome sequencing to analyze matched tumor and germline samples from 28 patients with CLL who...
onclive.com

CART-ddBCMA Elicits 100% ORR in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The autologous CAR T-cell product CART-ddBCMA was found to elicit a 100% objective response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with deep and durable responses noted in those with poor prognostic factors. The autologous CAR T-cell product CART-ddBCMA was found to elicit a 100% objective response rate (ORR) in...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Clinical safety of total glucosides of paeony adjuvant therapy for rheumatoid arthritis treatment: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Bin Liu, Xiang Meng, Yanfang Ma, Huizhen Li, Yuqi Liu, Nannan Shi, Yaolong Chen, Yanping Wang, Cheng Lu. BACKGROUND: Total glucosides of paeony (TGP), an active compound extracted from the roots of Paeonia lactiflora Pallas, has been increasingly used as the adjunctive therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. Though TGP could mitigate the unanticipated adverse effects during the conventional treatment of RA, high-quality evidence-based meta-analysis data on this subject are still insufficient. The objective of this study is to evaluate the clinical safety of TGP adjuvant therapy in the RA treatment.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Up for Patients With Active Cancer

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and...
onclive.com

Dr. Tawbi on the Efficacy of Relatlimab/Nivolumab in Advanced Melanoma

Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, discusses the efficacy of relatlimab plus nivolumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, the deputy chair of the Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; the director of Melanoma Clinical Research and Early Drug Development, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; the director of Personalized Cancer Therapy, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine; and a professor in the Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the efficacy of relatlimab plus nivolumab (Opdivo; Opdualag) in patients with advanced melanoma.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACG Updates Guideline for Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an updated clinical guideline issued by the American College of Gastroenterology and published in the May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury (DILI). Noting that DILI remains one...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Sotorasib Maintains Durable Clinical Benefit in KRAS p.G12C-Mutant NSCLC

Updated results from the phase 2 CodeBreaK100 trial were presented by Ferdinandos Skoulidis, MD, PhD during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. Updated results from the phase 2 CodeBreaK100 trial (NCT03600883) show that sotorasib (Lumakras) provided continued durable clinical benefit in patients with pretreated KRAS p.G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a presentation given during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1,2.
Canceronclive.com

First-Line Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Inhibits Response in CLL/SLL

Ibrutinib plus venetoclax produced a complete response and complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery rate of 56% in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) produced a complete response (CR) and complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery (CRi) rate of 56%...
Healthtargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Expanded Approval of Ravulizumab in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria for Pediatric Patients

The FDA has granted the expanded use of ravulizumab-cwvz to include the treatment of children aged 1 month and older and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The FDA has granted the expanded use of ravulizumab-cwvz (Ultomiris) to include the treatment of children aged 1 month and older and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, according to a press release from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Tanshinone IIA: A phytochemical as a promising drug candidate for neurodegenerative diseases.

Tanshinone IIA: A phytochemical as a promising drug candidate for neurodegenerative diseases. Tanshinones, lipophilic diterpenes isolated from the rhizome of Salvia miltiorrhiza, have diverse pharmacological activities against human ailments including neurological diseases. In fact, tanshinones have been used to treat heart diseases, stroke, and vascular diseases in traditional Chinese medicine. During the last decade, tanshinones have been the most widely studied phytochemicals for their neuroprotective effects against experimental models of cerebral ischemia and Alzheimer's diseases. Importantly, tanshinone IIA, mostly studied tanshinone for biological activities, is recently reported to attenuate blood-brain barrier permeability among stroke patients, suggesting tanshinone IIA as an appealing therapeutic candidate for neurological diseases. Tanshinone I and IIA are also effective in experimental models of Parkinson's disease, Multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. In addition, several experimental studies suggested the pleiotropic neuroprotective effects of tanshinones such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-apoptotic, and BBB protectant further value aiding to tanshinone as an appealing therapeutic strategy in neurological diseases. Therefore, in this review, we aimed to compile the recent updates and cellular and molecular mechanisms of neuroprotection of tanshinone IIA in diverse neurological diseases.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Selpercatinib May be an Effective NSCLC Treatment

Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of prior treatments. Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib (Retevmo) in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of prior treatments, according to findings from the LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128) presented at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
Canceronclive.com

Liposomal Irinotecan Combo Improves Outcomes for Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

Data from the phase 2 NIFTY trial demonstrated that liposomal irinotecan in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival for patients with metastatic biliary tract cancer whose disease had progressed following first-line line gemcitabine/cisplatin. Data from the phase 2 NIFTY trial (NCT03524508) demonstrated that liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde)...
Canceronclive.com

Selumetinib Response Not Driven by MAPK Expression in Pediatric and AYA Refractory Solid Tumors

Selumetinib did not elicit clinical activity in pediatric and young adult patients with refractory cancers who had actionable mutations in the RAS/RAF/MAPK1/2-ERK pathway. Selumetinib did not elicit clinical activity in pediatric and young adult patients with refractory cancers who had actionable mutations in the RAS/RAF/MAPK1/2-ERK pathway, according to cohort findings from the phase 2, single-arm National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Children’s Oncology Group (COG) Pediatric MATCH trial (NCT03155620) that were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: MASS-FIX for the detection of monoclonal proteins and light chain N-glycosylation in routine clinical practice: a cross-sectional study of 6315 patients

Table 1 in this article was published with some comments in the original version. We apologize for the mistake. This has been corrected below:. The original article has been updated. Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA. Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA.
Canceronclive.com

Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Outperforms Chemotherapy Alone in Resectable NSCLC

Neoadjuvant nivolumab in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response rates and had a greater depth of pathological response compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. Neoadjuvant nivolumab in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response (pCR) rates and had a...