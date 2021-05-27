Role of PI3K Inhibitors in the Management of R/R FL and MZL

Tanshinone IIA: A phytochemical as a promising drug candidate for neurodegenerative diseases. Tanshinones, lipophilic diterpenes isolated from the rhizome of Salvia miltiorrhiza, have diverse pharmacological activities against human ailments including neurological diseases. In fact, tanshinones have been used to treat heart diseases, stroke, and vascular diseases in traditional Chinese medicine. During the last decade, tanshinones have been the most widely studied phytochemicals for their neuroprotective effects against experimental models of cerebral ischemia and Alzheimer's diseases. Importantly, tanshinone IIA, mostly studied tanshinone for biological activities, is recently reported to attenuate blood-brain barrier permeability among stroke patients, suggesting tanshinone IIA as an appealing therapeutic candidate for neurological diseases. Tanshinone I and IIA are also effective in experimental models of Parkinson's disease, Multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. In addition, several experimental studies suggested the pleiotropic neuroprotective effects of tanshinones such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-apoptotic, and BBB protectant further value aiding to tanshinone as an appealing therapeutic strategy in neurological diseases. Therefore, in this review, we aimed to compile the recent updates and cellular and molecular mechanisms of neuroprotection of tanshinone IIA in diverse neurological diseases.