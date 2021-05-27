Managing Adverse Events of PI3K Inhibitors in R/R FL and MZL

Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, and Jason M. Melear, MD, review the tolerability and efficacy of umbralisib in the management of R/R FL and MZL. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD: The new kid on the block is umbralisib, which has a differentiating safety profile. We know that it’s an oral agent. It’s both a PI3K delta inhibitor and a CK1 epsilon inhibitor. We have all become really used to, and understand, the pathway with a PI3K. CK1 epsilon is a little less well known. It is a lesser-known kinase. It looks like it inhibits—it is important in a lot of the cell cycle events. It can cause the proliferation or survival of many different cells, including malignant cells. It also has a secondary effect that has to do with our immune system. In laboratory systems, looks like it protects T-regulatory cells from the insults of PI3K inhibition. That may be an explanation. This may be a way we could decrease some of the autoimmune events that occur, as we just discussed. Umbralisib inhibits both of these. Jason, have you used umbralisib? What has been your experience?