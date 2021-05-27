Managing Adverse Events of PI3K Inhibitors in R/R FL and MZL
Expert hematologist/oncologists comment on the safety profile of PI3K inhibitors when treating R/R FL and MZL and share their approach to managing associated adverse events. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD: Maybe we should talk about how to manage some of these adverse events [AEs]. Let’s reiterate that the different drugs have different adverse effects. Copanlisib, duvelisib, and idelalisib can cause liver abnormalities, immunosuppression can occur, opportunist infections can arise, and colitis generally occurs later. Maybe we can start with the LFT [liver function test] abnormality. In my practice, with those 2 drugs, we monitor our patients about every 2 weeks during the first 10 weeks of being on therapy for LFT abnormalities.www.targetedonc.com