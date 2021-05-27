Cancel
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Sets New Theatrical Release Date

By Rebecca Rubin
seattlepi.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s latest “The French Dispatch” is coming to theaters in the fall. The comedic drama, from Searchlight Pictures, has been scheduled to release on Oct. 22. More from Variety. 'The French Dispatch' to World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE) Cannes 2021: Stars...

www.seattlepi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The French Dispatch#Searchlight Pictures#American#French#Variety S Newsletter
