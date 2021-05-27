Cancel
Record Numbers of Builders Report Material Shortages

By Paul Emrath
eyeonhousing.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortages of materials are now more widespread than at any at any time since NAHB began tracking the issue on a regular basis in the 1990s in is survey for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). In response to special questions on the May 2021 HMI survey, over 90 percent of builders who buy the product in question reported shortages of appliances, framing lumber and OSB. Exactly 90 percent said there was a shortage of plywood, and nearly that many (87 percent) said there was a shortage of windows and doors.

eyeonhousing.org
