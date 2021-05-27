Record Numbers of Builders Report Material Shortages

Apartments investors have had to adjust their expectations—and their construction budgets—to account for the rising cost of lumber, steel and other materials. But these developers are still rushing to build new apartments. If they have already started construction, then they have probably already committed millions of dollars to their plans. Even many who have not yet closed on their financing are still taking out new loans and breaking ground on new projects, even though sky-high costs for materials are likely to cut into the likely yield on their investments.