Sulky Thread Storage Boxes

I appreciate home decor that doesn't just look pretty, but serves a purpose, whether it's keeping a cluttered space organized, hiding cords (pro tip: I tuck them into baskets!), or displaying trinkets. The Disney Princess X POPSUGAR Moana Wall Shelf ($30) is exactly the kind of multipurpose piece I want in every room. This hanging wooden shelf from the Disney Princess x POPSUGAR collection at Target is a boho-lover's dream (I'm obsessed with the wood ring for hanging and the macrame tassels), and it's perfect for holding candles, framed photos, or in my case, houseplants. If you're looking for more inspiration for how to style a hanging shelf like this one, I've pulled together a few examples of how to use it in every room, from the kitchen to the bathroom. Check them out ahead!