Sulky Thread Storage Boxes

The funny thing about storage space is that you never seem to have enough. No matter how many excess square feet you have when you first move into your new home, that extra space dwindles pretty fast over the years. And as convenient as outdoor storage units may seem on paper, they'll put a big dent in your wallet. But don't fret just yet. Storage tents are a super affordable and secure way to hold and protect all your extra stuff without having to make an unsightly stockpile in your backyard. Whether you're looking to store some dry firewood for the colder seasons or secure your family's extra road bikes, any of the tents on this list will help ensure you're covered when you need to be.