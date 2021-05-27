Cancel
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Boasts 34 TFLOPS Of Graphics Horsepower And Matches RTX 3090 In CUDA Performance

By Usman Pirzada
wccftech.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available soon and it looks like the RTX 3080 Ti is going to end up taking the proverbial flagship position from the RTX 3090 as the latter is delegated to a more ceremonial, TITAN-like, role. Benchmarks of the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs leaked out at Geekbench (Geekbench via Benchleaks via Videocardz) and show performance on par with the RTX 3090. If you take an average of the available RTX 3090 results, the RTX 3080 Ti actually beats the RTX 3090 - which is almost certainly due to the slight variation in differing runs but still worth noting.

wccftech.com
