D&D: Tony DiTerlizzi Reveals The Sounds Of Planescape

It kind of has to be said that foreign movies sometimes look wild and crazy to those of us that don’t watch them all the time, but they look crazy in one of the best ways since it’s almost like an Asian Dungeons & Dragons movie featuring a young kid as the main protagonist and a bunch of people in makeup and CGI effects galore coming together for an epic known as The Great Yokai War: Guardians. Just in case you were a little behind on the language you might want to look up ‘yokai’ on Google to find out that in Japanese folklore, the yokai are a class of supernatural monsters and spirits that take on a number of different forms as the trailer shows. One thing about folklore though is that it’s very likely that what we see on the screen might not be one hundred percent indicative of what the actual folklore is all about and even looks like. Those that realize this are likely aware of the idea that folklore is more versatile than some might think and interpretations of various characters and creatures are bound to change now and again.