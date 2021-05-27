Cancel
D&D: Tony DiTerlizzi Reveals The Sounds Of Planescape

belloflostsouls.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony DiTerlizzi defined the look of Planescape, the worlds-spanning setting that changed D&D. Now, he’s revealed the sounds that inspired it. Artist Tony DiTerlizzi defined an entire multiverse in the halcyon days of 1994, when Planescape made its way from an absolute dream of an art project to the realized and much beloved campaign setting that was astoundingly free from executive meddling, and as a result incredibly creative.

www.belloflostsouls.net
