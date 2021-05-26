newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Get Out on the Water with Nautical Boat Club

By Casie Mason
WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy buy a boat when you can join the club? Hit the water with NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she finds out why Nautical Boat Club is definitely a Music City Must! Check it out at NauticalBoatClub.com!

www.newschannel5.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out#Join The Club#Nautical Boat Club#Newschannel5#Nauticalboatclub Com#Boat#Music City#Mason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Saint Peters, MOstpetersmo.net

Put Some Water in the Party Boat

No matter how you experienced school this past year – SCHOOL’s OUT for the summer! I'd like to put a few thoughts in the mind of those with vacations and summer parties on the horizon. This Trainer Tip obviously has to do with water. Not so much playing on the water, washing with water, or water fights; but drinking water (This is a favorite topic of mine -- in Cardio Interval Strength and Group Fitness Classes I frequently instruct my class to "Drink!").
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Just add water: Boats come out of hibernation

As the weather warms and lake temperatures rise, marinas and handy boat owners have been busy putting docks in and readying crafts to launch for more summer fun in 2021. At dealers like Irwin Marine, with locations in Laconia, Alton Bay and Hudson, a staff of 90 has been readying hundreds of new boats for pick-up — as well as roughly 25 boats for renters. And on Lake Winnisquam, Opechee and Winnipesaukee, thousands of boat owners are either having their boats serviced, or they’re doing it themselves.
HobbiesWilson County News

About ‘salty’ water fishing

This oversize redfish was not a STAR- tagged fish but was caught in Nine-Mile Hole off the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near the south end of Upper Laguna Madre by Vicky Jefferson. It was gently released back into the water. This tournament season, tagged redfish must be released into the water after carefully clipping the tag with all data readable. Tags must be presented to a STAR weigh station wi...
Boats & Watercraftswvua23.com

Stay Safe on the Water: Memorial Day Boating Reminders

Memorial Day is one of the most popular boating holidays, with officials encouraging the community to take the necessary safety precautions. Freddie Ingram, a senior trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said it is important for people to remain alert while on the water. “The thing about being on...
Robbinsdale, MNccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Gets New Boat Cleaning Station

With the fishing season underway for 2021, anglers are reminded to clean their boat to keep aquatic vegetation from spreading from lake to lake. Anglers can now remove any vegetation and clean their boat at a new boat cleaning station near the boat ramp at the trailhead on South Twin Lake.
Boats & WatercraftsFranklin News Post

Tips for boaters as they prepare for summer

Good preparation gives boaters peace of mind when they are out on the water. Following a few safety checks can help to assure that trips out on the water are safe as well as fun. Boat operators should check to be sure the boat’s bilge drain plug is in place....
New York City, NYEast Hampton Star

On the Water: Spotlight on Safe Boating

Just as there are rules of the road, there are rules of the waterways, and National Boating Safety Week this week is a good time to remember that. When I was boarded by the Coast Guard a few weeks ago for a safety inspection, I was also reminded of the fact that anyone who operates a motorized boat or motorized water vessel of any kind (including Jet Skis) in New York, will need to sign up for a mandatory boating safety course by 2025. This new law, which took effect last year, is much needed and welcomed.
Boats & WatercraftsSFGate

Operation Dry Water encourages sober boating ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Operation Dry Water (ODW) and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are proud to join boating safety advocates nationwide during National Safe Boating Week, May 22 – 28, 2021, to raise awareness about safe boating practices. National Safe Boating Week takes place just prior to Memorial Day weekend and is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being safe and responsible. As part of the holiday weekend, boaters from across the country will head to the water while honoring, celebrating and remembering all those who lost their lives while serving our country.
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

Tappo Day Club: The Water is Warm in Black Rock

Developer Rocco Termini’s (Signature Development) Tappo Day Club project is in the process of wrapping up. The finishing touches are being added at the moment. A ticketed-affair is scheduled for this Saturday, before the facility opens to the public on Sunday. Once open, Tappo Day Club will feature showers at...
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

North Sterling Boat Charter offers a variety of fun on the water

There’s almost no better way to enjoy a summer day than on the water, and boating on America’s inland waters is increasing in popularity. Owning a boat is a big investment in both time and money, however, and nobody knows that better than Jeff and Tamara Durbin, owners of North Sterling Boat Charter and Rental at North Sterling State Park.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Two Rescued After Boat Takes on Water Near Blatnik Bridge

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the U.S. Coast Guard, two adults were rescued Wednesday afternoon when their sailboat began taking on water underneath the Blatnik Bridge. The Coast Guard says they responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. Neither party was injured in the incident. According to reports, the individuals...
Georgetown, MDWTOP

New Georgetown canal boat is close to being put in the water

The Georgetown canal now has water flowing through it, and soon you will be able to ride in a brand new boat on it. “We hope to get as many visitors to travel the roughly one-mile trip up on the canal in Georgetown, beginning hopefully later this year,” said Jeffrey Nichols, executive director of the non-profit Georgetown Heritage.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Water, water everywhere comes in handy when boat bursts into flames

The Boston Fire Department reports a small craft anchored in Boston Harbor near Rowes Wharf burst into flames late this afternoon. BFD and Massport fire crews doused the flames with harbor water, then towed what was left of the boat to the dock to make sure they could cool hot spots to keep them from re-erupting into flames.
Morgan County, MOlakenewsonline.com

Water Patrol gears up as the summer boating season approaches

With the traditional start of the summer boating season one week from kicking off, the Missouri Water Patrol Division is ready to be out in force on Lake of the Ozarks. More boaters than ever are expected to head to the lake this summer. While the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shut tourism destinations across the country down, Lake of the Ozarks drew boaters and visitors looking to for destinations that were open. If 2021 follows that trend, it could be another record-setting year.
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Three fishermen rescued after boat takes on water off Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE — Three fishermen were rescued off the coast of Falmouth Friday evening when their boat started to take on water, according to U.S. Coast Guard 1st District Northeast public affairs specialist Amanda Wyrick. The Coast Guard was notified at 4:50 p.m. Friday that the 67-foot fishing vessel called...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

Rescue crews urge water, boating safety this Memorial Day weekend

SEATTLE — The long Memorial Day weekend paired with warmer weather means rescue crews are anticipating being busy on Washington’s waterways. Washington State Parks is reporting an increase in new people boating and paddling. "The holiday weekends tend to bring out people who aren't coming out into the wilderness every...
Spring Hill, FLhernandocounty.us

Limited boat access at Hunters Lake due to low water levels

The Hernando County Department of Public Works Waterways Division announces limited boat access at Hunters Lake, located in Spring Hill, due to low water levels. The boat ramp will remain open for kayak and canoe access but is limited to small Jon boats only as larger boats will not be able to pass through the canal at this time.
Sausalito, CASFGate

Ron Holland Speaks on Boat Design at Sausalito Yacht Club

In this month’s issue of Latitude 38 we brought you a story about small boat building in the Bay Area. So is it coincidence that legendary boat designer Ron Holland is due to speak as part of Sausalito Yacht Club’s Speaker Series this coming Wednesday? Probably. But we can’t help thinking that this event may have been inspired by all the hard work done by our backyard shipwrights. At the very least it makes a good follow-up to our story. Mind you, Mr. Holland’s boats are no doubt much larger and more involved than the small craft we wrote about, but nonetheless, we feel the speaker event is probably of great interest to many budding boat builders. After all, great things often grow from small.