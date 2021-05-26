Get Out on the Water with Nautical Boat Club

Just as there are rules of the road, there are rules of the waterways, and National Boating Safety Week this week is a good time to remember that. When I was boarded by the Coast Guard a few weeks ago for a safety inspection, I was also reminded of the fact that anyone who operates a motorized boat or motorized water vessel of any kind (including Jet Skis) in New York, will need to sign up for a mandatory boating safety course by 2025. This new law, which took effect last year, is much needed and welcomed.