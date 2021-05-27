Google Pixel 6 Pro Preview: Release Date, Specs, Price & More
The Google Pixel 6 series is coming this year, and it will consist of two phones, it seems. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been mentioned via rumors and leaks. Information regarding both phones has been surfacing for months now, and it really heated up in the last month or so. Well, in order to help you make sense of what leaked out, we've decided to create previews for both devices. You can check out the Google Pixel 6 preview here, while in this article, we'll cover the Pixel 6 Pro.