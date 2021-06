The strength of bourbon coming out of the barrel is significantly higher than most products on the shelf. To lower the alcohol content, bourbon is traditionally held in a tank, weighed, measured for alcohol content and then gradually diluted with water to the desired product strength. JCS Process and Control is donating their UltraBlend™ system to the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits at the University of Kentucky to simplify and automate this blending process while meeting demanding regulatory standards.