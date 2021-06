Lupus nephritis, a serious manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus that can result in renal failure and the need for kidney transplantation, has historically been difficult to treat. The AURORA 1 study, in which the new-generation calcineurin inhibitor voclosporin was investigated in addition to standard care (mycophenolate mofetil and low-dose glucocorticoids) in lupus nephritis, has produced positive results, suggesting that this drug could be a useful addition to current lupus nephritis treatments.