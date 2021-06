Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's no secret that Star Wars' sequel trilogy wasn't able to captivate avid fans of the franchise and although The Force Awakens showed a tremendous amount of promise, it still relied on the old formula instead of creating something that was entirely new. There's no gentle way to say it but it was a colossal failure that was doomed from the start. Still, Disney is sticking to its guns by keeping the sequels canon to the Skywalker saga despite clamor from fans to rehash it completely.