Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6q8M_0aDMLhHS00

Brighton defender Ben White has revealed the moment he was selected as part of Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2020.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Brighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportssportslens.com

Ben White replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad

Ben White has been called up to England’s final squad for Euro 2020. The Brighton and Hove Albion man was included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad back in May, earning his first-ever call-up. However, he was one of seven players to be cut from the squad. In England’s warm-up...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Brighton place £50million price-tag on defender Ben White after his call-up to England's squad for Euro 2020... amid interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool

Brighton will fend off interest in England new boy Ben White by placing a £50million valuation on the defender. The centre back has gatecrashed the Euro squad, with head coach Gareth Southgate confirming on Monday that White would replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in his 26-man party. The call-up builds on White’s...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Transfer Rumor: Arsenal in for Ben White

Arsenal are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion’s breakout star Ben White, per reports. The 23-year old is primarily a right centerback in either a 2 or a 3 and can play right back or defensive midfield. His flexibility and strong season earned him a spot on England’s roster for Euro 2020. The usual names — Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham — are also interested in a move for the £50M-rated Englishman.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Respected journalist claims Arsenal ready to launch bid for Ben White

As the summer Euros kicked off, The Athletic’s David Ornstein was busy informed Arsenal fans that their club are preparing to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. White, 23, is currently away on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s England, however, that hasn’t stopped his long-term...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal open Brighton talks for White

Arsenal have held talks with Brighton for Ben White. The Gunners are among the clubs keen on White and have held exploratory talks over a move for the 23-year-old. Brighton have placed a £50million price tag on their academy prospect White which they hope will deter his admirers. He signed...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Told To Pay £50million for Ben White

Liverpool showed interest in Brighton's highly rated defender Ben White last summer and according to The Daily Mail, Brighton have now set a price for the 23-year-old. Brighton are thought to be willing to accept a bid of £50million for White who recently made his England debut against Austria. Manchester...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal chiefs target Brighton defender White; have message for Saliba

Arsenal have assured William Saliba of his future with the club - despite interest in Brighton defender Ben White. The Athletic reports Saliba will be given a fair crack of the whip this summer at Arsenal - regardless of whether Mikel Arteta signs White. The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Nice, where he rebuilt his confidence and sent a clear message to his parent club.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds star Phillips reveals what Bielsa said about England call-up

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has revealed his chat with coach Marcelo Bielsa when he received an England call-up. Phillips enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League with the Elland Road club, as they finished in a comfortable mid-table position. Now he is hoping to show his quality...
SoccerYardbarker

Luke Shaw reacts to England Euro call-up

Luke Shaw is one of four Manchester United to have been called up by Gareth Southgate to this summers European Championship, after the England manager revealed his 26-man squad earlier on Tuesday. Shaw was called up to the March camp earlier this season, his first since 2018, but has found...
Sportsreadeverton.com

Virals: Ben Godfrey Grateful for England Debut

Everton defender Ben Godfrey described his England debut as a moment he had ‘dreamt of his entire life’ following his role in England’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria. Ben Godfrey was one of seven players called up to a provisional 33-man shortlist of England internationals that did not make the final cut for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad.