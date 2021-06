E3 started over the weekend, which means there is quite a collection of video game related news to go through, and here is some of what Ubisoft shared with its Ubisoft Forward presentation. Going in alphabetical order, we start with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that has been received so well the company has decided to give it a second year of post-launch content, a first for the franchise. No details on that have been shared, but that is not too surprising as there are still expansions for Year 1 to release, with the next being The Siege of Paris.