Brooklyn, NY

Developer Seeks Rezoning to Replace Greenpoint Warehouse With Nine-Story Apartment Building

By Craig Hubert
brownstoner.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new, nine-story building is being planned a block away from the waterfront in Greenpoint. The developer, Harry Einhorn, is asking for a rezoning in order to construct the building, located at 79 Quay Street, which will have a total of 83 apartments, 25 of which will be affordable. Parking in the cellar will contain 29 spaces, and 10,584 square feet of retail space will be on the ground floor. It will take the place of a three-story warehouse, part of which is currently home to climbing gym GP81.

www.brownstoner.com
City
Business
County
Government
