Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Snag a Copy of Brownstoner Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2021 Issue Starting Today

By Cate Corcoran
brownstoner.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownstoner magazine’s Spring/Summer 2021 issue is hot off the presses. Stunning photos by artist Irina Rozovsky documenting the warm weather pleasures of Prospect Park. The story of a longtime Bed Stuy homeowner who tackled the restoration of crumbling plaster ornament and much-painted woodwork with gusto and patience, then gave her witty design sensibilities free rein.

www.brownstoner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Prospect Lefferts Gardens#Gentrification#Crown Heights#Supermarkets#Design Inspiration#Today#Brownstoner Magazine#The Bed Stuy#Compass#Downtown Brooklyn#Book#Williamsburg#Select Douglas Elliman#Spring#Today#This Week#Cafes#Plaster Ornament#Artist Irina Rozovsky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Related
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYBillboard

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Returns With Headliner Ari Lennox

BRIC, a Brooklyn-based arts and media institution, announced the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival will return once again to the Prospect Park bandshell with live, in-person performances. Last year’s season of the concert series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reinvented as a virtual two-day event. For the...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Two Brooklyn homes asking $8M go into contract

The most expensive luxury deals signed in Brooklyn last week had one thing in common: an $8 million price tag. Forty-six homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. Townhouses dominated the list: Contracts were signed for 28 houses and 18 condominiums. The most...
fox5ny.com

From beaches to camp, these free movies will get you into a summer mood

Every summer brings along the promise of starry nights, beach vacations and young romance. No matter what you’ve got on tap for the summer ahead, Tubi has a variety of films to get you into the hot-weather mood. From a high school graduation road trip in "Summerland" to the more...
Westport, CTWestport News

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...